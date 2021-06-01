'I have a vision of building something from the ground up': Tessa Virtue shares her goals and aspirations for the future By Heather Cichowski

Tessa Virtue was a professional ice dancer for more than two decades, and she has embarked on a new chapter of her life since retiring in 2019. Tessa enrolled in Queen University's Executive MBA program last year, and she's continued her studies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Olympian previously spoke to HELLO! Canada about going back to school and a possible business venture. In a recent Instagram Live with Microsoft, the five-time Olympic medallist said she has been enjoying getting tangible experience and applying things practically that she has learned during her studies.

"Moving forward, I'm not totally sure, and it will be in business and something that..." Tessa said pausing, "not only ignites this fire in me but hopefully empowers others, and really lifts others up, and has some sort of meaningful impact."

When an audience member asked her if she could share what career she planned on pursuing, Tessa said she had a lot of different ideas and was in "very entrepreneurial" state of mind at the moment

"And I feel like I'm sort of laying the groundwork very purposefully to equip myself to be ready for that," she shared. "So I have a vision of building something from the ground up and creating something [Laughs] And it changes."

Tessa also gave her advice for lifelong learning and opened up about how journaling helps her unwind. She spoke about the skills she had learned as an athlete and how she is applying them in the next chapter of her life.

The three-time world champion also addressed a possible return to skating and said she would do it in "a different way." For instance, she is currently mentoring teams for the Olympics.

"We have these weekly or biweekly meetings and I'm very much involved in their training regime and connecting the pieces for all of their giant staff and support teams," said the athlete, who skated with Scott Moir for more than 20 years. "I feel like that is the perfect way for me right now to be involved and to have impact and be able to share some of my insights and experiences.

"It's so fun seeing people chase their dreams."

The athlete has her personal goals and aspirations, but she always has plenty of helpful tips and ideas for other people to help them be the best version of themselves. In another Q&A, the London, Ont. native discussed the importance of her calendar and how it can sometimes be helpful to pause and re-frame your goals.

"It’s great to set goals in life, but it’s equally as important not to get discouraged if you veer off course," Tessa mused during the Instagram Live.

"Missing a few weeks – or even months! – of tracking towards your goals shouldn’t prevent you from getting back on the horse and re-framing your goals to fit your busy lifestyle."