Jodie Foster to receive a special Palme d'Or at Cannes By Zach Harper

Cannes is one of the most important event for many celebrities each year, as it marks the start of summer and film festival season on the gorgeous French Riviera. And it's been one of Jodie Foster's favourite events since she first attended when she was 13 years old.

The now 58-year-old two-time Oscar-winning actress is set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at this year's festival in recognition of her acting and directing work. She will also be the guest of honour as Cannes opens on July 6.

"Cannes is a festival to which I owe so much," Jodie said in a statement. "It has completely changed my life. Although I had directed before, my first time on the [red carpet] was a defining Cannes for me. Showcasing one of my films here has always been a dream... Cannes is a festival by auteur film-makers who honour artists."

In addition to attending the festival as a star, Jodie has also screened The Beaver and Money Monster at Cannes – two films she directed that starred Mel Gibson and Julia Roberts and George Clooney, respectively.

Jodie's most recent project is The Mauritanian, for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe earlier this year.

"Jodie never ceases to reinvent herself," said Thierry Frémaux, Cannes' general delegate. "She questions with her piercing gaze, learns from others and is willing to step back from her beliefs in order to forge new morals."

Cannes hasn't announced its full lineup yet, but will do so on June 4. We do know that Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver's Annette will screen on opening night, the same evening Jodie will be honoured.

Cannes has been moved back from its usual mid-May time due to the coronavirus pandemic. All attendees at the festival will follow COVID-19 protocols, including mandatory masking indoors and outdoors, changes in lineups and venue capacity and testing, the festival announced late last month. All events with more than 1,000 visitors or delegates during the festival will also need to receive a "health pass" and any cocktail events will also follow strict protocols to ensure they stay safe.

Cannes' return in 2021 is very welcome for France, which really felt the cancellation of the 2020 festival. The city's mayor, David Lisnard, told Variety last year that the festival gives Cannes about 85 per cent of its annual income.

It will be fantastic to see Cannes return this year, and to see Jodie honoured!