Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin expecting twins By Zach Harper

Congratulations to Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, who are expecting twins!

The couple, who married in 2014, are expecting a boy and a girl, which is likely an additional delight for Michael, who has a twin sister named Lauren.

"We always knew that if we were going to start the family, we wanted to go for twins because Michael's a twin – he's a boy/girl twin," Lance told People about the news. "And he just loved that experience. I always wanted to have a twin, but we're like, 'Well, that's so perfect because now we can do one of mine, one of yours.' It was a no-brainer!"

The twins are due in November and Michael and Lance are using a surrogate. It's been a long road to pregnancy for the couple. Just over two years ago, Lance told Daily Pop he and Michael were trying to start a family through a surrogate and were on their seventh donor.

"This is as close as we've ever gotten and we could be very close to being pregnant," the former *NSYNC member said then.

Unfortunately, their surrogate, who was also pregnant with twins at the time, miscarried.

We're happy to hear Lance and Michael's amazing news. They'll be fantastic parents, and are in good company with other celebrity gay dads, including Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Elton John and David Furnish and Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef.

Did you know some of those couples are also parents to twins? Neil and David welcomed twins Gideon and Harper through a surrogate in 2010, while Ricky had twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, through a surrogate two years before that.