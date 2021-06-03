Famous LGBTQ+ parents who are celebrating Pride month By Zach Harper

Lance Bass and his husband of nearly seven years, Michael Turchin, are expecting twins! The former *NSYNC member and the painter and actor are soon to be the dads of a boy and a girl, who they're having with the help of a surrogate.

The couple are set to join plenty of other celebrity LGBTQ+ parents who've welcomed their own kids. Many have had their own little ones while with a partner or on their own. Some have become parents while out and proud, while others have come out later or come to a realization about their sexual orientations or gender identities a bit later in life.

Here's a look at some of the entertainment world's most prominent LGBTQ+ parents and the kids they're raising (or are set to welcome soon)!

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

The actor, singer and comedian best known for How I Met Your Mother and his celebrity chef husband are the epitome of a Hollywood power couple. Neil and David started dating in 2007, and decided to start a family when they welcomed twins Gideon and Harper in 2010.

A year later, Neil and David got engaged when same-sex marriage was legalized in New York, saying their vows in a gorgeous ceremony officiated by none other than Elton John in Italy in 2014.

Devoted doesn't even begin to describe these dads. When Neil was in Toronto over Easter, he posted about how much he was missing his kids, who regularly feature in sweet photos of the family's vacations.

Neil most recently took to social media to share a new snap of the twins on June 2 to celebrate the beginning of Pride month.

"Happy Pride Month!" he wrote, posting a picture of Harper and Gideon relaxing on some stairs with rainbow detailing. "I'm so crazy proud of these two – that they live in a world of boundless possibility – it just makes my heart swell and my smile grow. Celebrate your truth this month. There's a lot of good out there."



Cynthia Nixon

The Sex and the City alum and Christine Marinoni, who is an education activist, have been together since 2004. Cynthia has two children - Samuel and Charles – from her relationship with schoolteacher Danny Mozes. She and Christine also share son Max, who they welcomed in 2011.

Cynthia is also a proud parent of an LGBTQ+ child herself, since Samuel is transgender.

Tan France and Rob France

The Queer Eye star and his husband, who is a pediatric nurse and illustrator, are expecting their first child, a baby boy, very soon!

Tan, 37, took to Instagram to share his joy at their news back in April when the couple first announced they were soon to be parents.

"So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!" He wrote, posting a photo of him with his shirt off and gesturing toward his stomach, where he'd superimposed an ultrasound image.

"No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic," he joked. "With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years.

Rob and Tan have been married since 2007, and actually got married twice – in London and in New York after same-sex marriage was legalized.

"Our hears are so full right now," Tan continued. "I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

In 2019, Tan told NPR he "crazily" wanted six kids, and it has been his dream to have children since he was in his late teens and early 20s.

Elton John and David Furnish

The music legend and Toronto-born David have two sons, Zachary, born in 2010, and Elijah, born in 2013. Both boys were born via a surrogate.

Much like Neil and David, Elton and his husband regularly post about their family life, with the dads' devotion to their sons very obvious, and they also married a few years after welcoming their children.

In addition to his own kids, Elton is the godfather to 10 other children, including Sean Lennon, Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham and Damian Hurley, Elizabeth Hurley's son.

Jillian Michaels

Celebrity trainer Jillian and her former fiancée Heidi Rhoades share two children, despite no longer being a couple.

In 2012, they adopted daughter Lukensia from Haiti, who was two years old at the time. The same month, Heidi gave birth to son Phoenix.

Jillian is an active and involved mom, whose kids also have a big presence on her social media. She believes in having as much fun as possible with her children, and loves posting snaps of them goofing around together in the form of Mother's Day piggybacks and Lukensia playing jokes on her by changing things on her phone.

The now 10-year-old – who goes by Lu for short – has also featured on her mom's fitness videos, discussing everything from hormones and metabolism to workouts to "why you absolutely should not do a juice cleanse."

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Ricky has four kids, two of whom he and artist Jwan had together through a surrogate, and two he had years before he came out.

In 2008, Ricky welcomed twins Matteo and Valentino, and he and Jwan have since become parents to daughter Lucía and son Renn, born in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

When Ricky won a Human Rights Campaign for his LGBTQ+ activism in 2019, he and Jwan brought Matteo and Valentino with them, and he announced they were expecting another baby – who ended up being Renn – when he accepted his honour.

"I love big families," he said in his speech, in which he also enthused about how much Jwan, the twins and daughter Lucia "inspire me every day... motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing."

Karamo Brown

In 2007, the Queer Eye cast member learned he had a son named Jason, who was 10 years old at the time. He became a devoted father, and also adopted Jason's half-brother, Chris, three years later.

Karamo loves posting cute videos and pictures with his kids – especially ones that involve him playing pranks on them.

Rosie O'Donnell

In 1995, she adopted Parker, who her first wife Kelli Carpenter also adopted after they married in 2004. The two have three other kids together as well: Chelsea, born 1997, Blake, born in 1999 and Vivienne, born in 2002.

Kelli and Rosie later divorced, but have continued to parent together.

Rosie and her second wife, Michelle Rounds, adopted a baby girl named Dakota in 2013. Michelle sadly died in 2017 following the couple's divorce two years earlier, and Rosie continues to parent Dakota.

Anderson Cooper

The CNN host welcomed his first child, Wyatt in 2020.

Anderson is good friends with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, who has a son named Ben who is also becoming good friends with Wyatt and has been sharing parenting tips with Anderson and passing him Ben's hand-me-downs.

Just after Wyatt was born last year, Anderson opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about how much he already loved parenting, sweetly apologizing for the burp stain on his shirt when the two spoke via Zoom in May 2020.

"He goes through a whole range of emotions on his face when he's sleeping," he gushed. "It's really... I mean, it's better than Netflix."

On July 3, Anderson celebrated his 54th birthday and took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of him with Wyatt, who was at someone just off camera.

"I am really touched by all the kind thoughts," he said to fans in the caption. "Getting to see my little boy's joy-filled face everyday, and watching him grow, is the best present I could ever receive."

Andy Cohen

Speaking of Andy, he welcomed Ben in early 2019 and it's also clear from his social media just how much he loves the little guy.

Andy often posts snaps of him and Ben out for walks together in New York, and he was taking Ben out to cheer for health care heroes early in the coronavirus pandemic.

As we mentioned, Ben and Wyatt are becoming good friends, and the two recently had a hilarious mishap where Ben microwaved Wyatt's teddy bear!

"My son hadn't even played with it, and all of a sudden, there's this smell and some smoke and we realize that Andy's son has taken my son's bear, put it in the microwave and turned it on," Andy hilariously told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year. "I mean, he baked the bear. It was in there for like, 10 seconds. And literally, there was smoke coming out."

Jodie Foster

Jodie, who was also raised by a gay mom, has two sons with her ex-partner Cydney Bernard, who she met in 1993. Not much is known about her kids, and Jodie is famously private about her personal life. She's since married actress Alexandra Hedison.

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn has supported her children throughout their lives, and they've done the same for her since she transitioned, starting in 2015.

As many Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans know, Caitlyn has two songs from her first marriage to actress Linda Thompson, Brandon and Brody, and she shares Kylie and Kendall with ex-wife Kris Kardashian. She's also a step-parent to Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert, Kris's kids from her marriage to Robert Kardashian.

Wanda and Alex Sykes

Comedian Wanda and Alex have been together since 2006 and became parents three years later, with Alex giving birth to twins named Olivia and Lucas.

Matt Bomer

Golden Globe winner Matt and his husband, publicist Simon Halls, have three sons together: Kit, born in 2005, and twins Walker and Henry, born in 2008.

Kit recently turned 16, and doting dad Matt took to Instagram to share a sweet series of snaps with his son through the years.

Matt and Simon have instilled a spirit of giving back in their kids from an early age, bringing them to events such as the LA County Walk to Defeat ALS along with other celebrity parents such as Courteney Cox, who regularly takes daughter Coco to the same fundraiser.