Vote: Who is your favourite Canadian celebrity dad? Let us know in our poll! By Zach Harper

Father's Day is just around the corner, so this is your gentle nudge to start looking for gifts for dad! We're sure he'd appreciate the gesture, whether it's a new tie, some special aftershave, a special afternoon or evening barbeque or even just mowing the lawn so he doesn't have to do it for once.

Like most of us, there are plenty of Canadian stars who will be celebrating Father's Day on June 20. Our country has no shortage of great famous dads who are devoted not only to taking care of their kids and helping them become the best people they can be, but also to learning from their little ones.

Just over the last year alone, we've had some great examples of celebs being loving fathers. We've seen Drake teach his son Adonis basketball and bring him to his first awards show. Soon-to-be 60-year-old Michael J. Fox has been surrounded by his three daughters and son for his important milestones including his recent memoir. Andrew Phung has documented his many adventures with his sons around Toronto. And Ryan Reynolds's love for his three daughters has been plain for all to see. We're certainly lucky to have such amazing celebrity dads to look to for inspiration in our own lives!

We want to know: Who is your favourite Canadian celebrity dad? Let us know in the poll below. If you can’t decide, no problem – you can select more than one! We’ve also included a special bonus question for you to let us know why you made your choice(s) and what inspires you about their approach to parenting.

We'll reveal your answers in an upcoming issue of HELLO! Canada magazine and online on Father's Day!

Enjoy voting! (And don't forget to get dad a gift.)

Loading…