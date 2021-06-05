Lisa Kudrow reveals her favourite moment from the 'Friends' reunion that fans may have missed By Heather Cichowski

There were so many delightful moments in the Friends reunion special, from cast readings to surprise celebrity guest appearances. Like fans, the cast had cherished memories from the Friends: The Reunion special on HBO Max. Lisa Kudrow revealed one of her favourite moments and it's something that fans might have missed.

The actress who played Phoebe Buffay revealed that her fave thing from the special was a tender moment between Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc that was seen at the start of the special.

"Well, Courteney comes in and burst into tears — and then Schwimmer pointed this out, we were watching it together like Thursday night — and I grab a napkin or a tissue," Lisa explained during an interview with E!'s Daily Pop.

via GIPHY

"LeBlanc takes it because he is telling us a story and doesn't want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her eyes, just on automatic."



Awwww!

MORE: Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran hilariously recreate Monica and Ross's dance from 'Friends'

The highly anticipated reunion was released on May 27 on HBO Max. It featured all six Friends actors, including Lisa, Courteney, Matt, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perryand David Schwimmer, back on Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif., where the original series was shot from 1994 to 2004.

Another fun Friends-related moment with Courteney was when she and Ed Sheeran hilariously re-enacted Monica and Ross's famous middle school dance from "The One With the Routine" episode.

She shared a clip to Instagram after the Friends: The Reunion special was released.