The best moments from the 2021 JUNOs

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/junos><strong>JUNOs</strong></a> weekend kicked off on June 4 with the 2021 JUNO Opening Night Awards featuring a variety of enchanting performances and awards that toasted the best in Canadian music locally and internationally. <p>It was a thrilling night and it left music fans even more excited to see the 50th JUNO Awards broadcast on Sunday, June 6, which saw the likes of <a href=/tags/0/justin-bieber><strong>Justin Bieber</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/shania-twain><strong>Shania Twain</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/jann-arden><strong>Jann Arden</strong></a> participate in 50th anniversary show. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best moments from the JUNOs.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; @rorykramer and CARAS/Neil Zeller
<a href=/tags/0/justin-bieber><strong>Justin Bieber</strong></a> kicked off the performances of the JUNO Broadcast on June 6 with "Somebody" from Los Angeles. <p>Photo: &copy; @rorykramer
<strong>Jully Black</strong> and <strong>Liberty Silver</strong> presented the first award of the evening for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year. It was presented by ADVANCE, Canada's Black Music Business Collective. <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/iPhoto
The second performance of the night came from <strong>Julia Michaels</strong> and <strong>JP Saxe</strong>. <p>The duo performed "If the World Was Ending" And "Like That" from Los Angeles. <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/Matthew Takes
<a href=/tags/0/shania-twain><strong>Shania Twain</strong></a> presented the Artist of the Year Award from London, England in a beautiful white suit. <p>Photo: &copy; CBC/JUNOs
A 30th anniversary tribute to rap virtually brought together <strong>Michie Mee</strong>, <strong>Maestro Fresh Wes</strong>, <strong>Kardinal Offishall</strong>, Jully Black, <strong>NAV</strong> and <strong>Haviah Mighty</strong>. <p>Maestro Fresh Wes performed from The Imperial Theatre in Saint John, NB. <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/Denis Duqette
Kardinal Offishall and Jully Black took to the stage at the REBEL in Toronto. <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/iPhoto
<strong>Jim Cuddy</strong> of <strong>Blue Rodeo</strong> and <strong>Ed Robertson</strong> from <strong>Barenaked Ladies</strong> gave the introduction to The Canadian Music Hall of Fame Moment from the REBEL. <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/iPhoto
<a href=/tags/0/jann-arden><strong>Jann Arden</strong></a> holding her award after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame by <a href=/tags/0/anne-murray><strong>Anne Murray</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/Neil Zeller
After the singer gave a moving acceptance speech, she belted out "Good Mother" from the same stage at The National Music Centre in Calgary. <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/Neil Zeller
<a href=/tags/0/Andrew-Phung><strong>Andrew Phung</strong></a> presented the Pop Album of the Year Presented by CBC Music Award to <strong>Max Kerman</strong> of <a href=/tags/0/arkells><strong>Arkells</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/iPhoto
From Los Angeles, <strong>Tate McRae</strong> with <strong>Ali Gatie</strong> gave a mesmerizing performance of "Lie to Me" and "What If I Told You That I Love You." <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/Virisa Yong
<strong>Serena Ryder</strong> and <strong>William Prince</strong> wowed with their performance of "The Spark" at Church of the Holy Trinity in Toronto. <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/iPhoto
<strong>Jessie Reyez</strong> gave the seventh performance of the 50th JUNOs with "Do You Love Her" And "Before Love Came to Kill Us." <p>She performed from L.A. <p>Photo: &copy; John Liwag
<a href=/tags/0/will-arnett><strong>Will Arnett</strong></a> delivered the laughs when he presented the JUNO Fan Choice Award with TikTokers <strong>The Basement Gang</strong>. <p>The accolade was presented by Freedom Mobile. <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS
The final award of the evening was given to <a href=/tags/0/the-tragically-hip><strong>The Tragically Hip</strong></a>. <strong>Geddy Lee</strong> and <strong>Alex Lifeson</strong> of <strong>RUSH</strong> presented the former iconic band with the Humanitarian Award at Massey Hall in Toronto. <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/iPhoto
<strong>Gordon Lightfoot</strong> then introduced The Hip's performance of "It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken" featuring <strong>Feist</strong> at the same venue. <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/iPhoto
On June 4 for the 2021 JUNO Opening Night Awards, <strong>TOBi</strong> kicked off the night's performances with a compelling medley of "Made Me Everything" and "Family Matters." <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/Mark Levine
The Nigerian-Canadian rapper performed in a dramatic set. <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/Mark Levine
<strong>Lindsey Ell</strong> and <strong>MacKenzie Porter</strong> had the second performance of the evening. <p>They delighted with a medley of "Lindsay's "Want Me Back" and Mackenzie's "These Days." <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/Mark Lavine
Francophone singer/songwriter <strong>Klô Pelgag</strong> gave a spell-binding performance of "Mélamine." <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS
<strong>Ammoye</strong>, <strong>Kirk Diamond</strong> and <strong>Töme</strong> performed together. <p>Ammoye looked beautiful in a frilled blue gown and pearls as she belted out "Give It All." <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/iPhoto
Kirk serenaded everyone with "Greater." <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/iPhoto
And TÖME sang "Pray" in the beautiful set. <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/iPhoto
The final performance of the JUNO Opening Night was the MONOWHALES with "Out With The Old." <p>Photo: &copy; CARAS/iPhoto
