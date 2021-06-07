It's Canada's biggest night in music! Watch the 2021 JUNOs broadcast live

The JUNOs continue on June 6 with the annual broadcast, and it's a star-studded affair that's very welcome after what the coronavirus pandemic has done to awards shows over the last 16 months!

The show is being broadcast from Toronto and other locations throughout the world, and will feature performances and guest appearances from some of Canada's biggest names in music, including Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, Jann Arden, Serena Ryder, Kardinal Offishall, Maestro Fresh Wes, Michie Mee, Jully Black, The Tragically Hip and many more!

On opening night, The Weeknd took three awards home. Other winners included Alanis Morissette and Arkells.

You can watch all of the June 6 show below, courtesy CBC Music!