2021 JUNOs: See all the winners from the broadcast

The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes all added to their JUNOs collection as they took home some of the biggest awards in the annual broadcast on June 6.

After winning three trophies on opening night, The Weeknd picked up the Artist of the Year award, along with the Album of the Year prize for his After Hours LP. With those awards, he's picked up 15 JUNOs throughout his career, which is an incredible achievement for the Toronto-born artist.

Justin took home the Pop Album of the Year prize, while Shawn won the coveted JUNO Fan Choice award, which is entirely decided by audience votes.

JP Saxe was named Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and Toronto's Savannah Ré won the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year prize.

Jann Arden was honoured by being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, with Anne Murray – who's won more JUNOs than anyone else in history – doing the honours. She marked the moment with an emotional rendition of "Good Mother." The Tragically Hip received the Humanitarian Award for their extensive philanthropy throughout their careers.

You can see the full list of winners on the JUNOs' website. Here are the winners that are relevant to HELLO! Canada readers:

Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Savannah Ré – Solid

Artist of the Year: The Weeknd

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: JP Saxe

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee: Jann Arden

Pop Album of the Year: Justin Bieber – Changes

Album of the Year: The Weeknd – After Hours

Humanitarian Award: The Tragically Hip

JUNO Fan Choice Award: Shawn Mendes