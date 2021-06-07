Watch Justin Bieber's stunning JUNOs performance By Zach Harper

Can you believe it's been 11 years since Justin Bieber last performed at the JUNOs?

The 27-year-old returned to the JUNOs broadcast for the first time since 2010 to thrill audiences with "Somebody," from his recently released Justice album. He joined the broadcast from Los Angeles to run through the track.

Justin is up for five awards this year, including Pop Album of the Year, the JUNO Fan Choice Award and Album of the Year.

To put into context just how long it's been since we saw Justin at the JUNOs... he was 16 at the time! Back then, he performed with Drake, running through his smash hit "Baby" when the JUNOs were held in St. John's. So much has happened in his life since then, including the release of four LPs and dozens of singles – 20 of which were top-10 hits in Canada – and he also got married to Hailey Bieber! Where has the time gone?!

You can watch his most recent performance below: