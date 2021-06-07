JUNOs pays tribute to 30 years of rap with special performances from some of Canada's hip-hop greats By Zach Harper

Kardinal Offishall, Jully Black, Maestro Fresh Wes, Michie Mee, Haviah Mighty and NAV were part of an incredible performance honouring 30 years of hip-hop at the JUNOs on June 6.

The special segment celebrated the anniversary of rap being introduced in the awards categories, and kicked off with Kardi running through the history of Canadian rap, from the early days of Michie and Maestro's careers in Toronto and the Dream Warriors' international success in the United Kingdom.

Kardi then continued through the mid-'90s, discussing his time with Toronto's Rascalz and their number one hit, "Northern Touch," along with how K-OS and the Swollen Members built off that success. He and Jully then did a stunning version of "Ol' Time Killin'," from his 2001 Quest for Fire: Firestarter, Vol. 1 album.

Kardi then focused on Drake and his massive global appeal, and more recent artists such as Classified, Shad, K'Naan and Belly. NAV, who was nominated for the 2020 JUNO for Rap Recording of the Year for Bad Habits, then performed his "Turks" from Los Angeles.

You can watch the entire performance below: