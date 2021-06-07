The best looks from the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>It was a busy weekend of awards shows with the <a href=/tags/0/junos><strong>JUNOs</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/baftas><strong>BAFTA TV Awards</strong></a> taking place. Across the pond, celebrities stepped out on June 6 in London to celebrate the best in television from the last year. <p>The event saw the likes of <a href=/tags/0/helena-bonham-carter><strong>Helena Bonham Carter</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/jodie-comer><strong>Jodie Comer</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/nicola-coughlan><strong>Nicola Coughlan</strong></a> grace the red carpet event. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best looks from the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2021.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Nicola-Coughlan><strong>Nicola Coughlan</strong></a> of <em>Bridgerton</em> looked sensational in an electric orange dress from <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Valentino</strong></a> teamed with custom pink shoes from the brand and <strong>Vashi</strong> jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<em>I May Destroy You</em> creator and star <a href=/tags/0/Michaela-Coel><strong>Michaela Coel</strong></a> wowed in a <strong>Maximilian</strong> gown with contrasting red sleeve accents. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
<strong>Aimee Lou Wood</strong> from <em>Sex Education</em> charmed in a floral <a href=/tags/0/miu-miu><strong>Miu Miu</strong></a> gown with statement prairie collar. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Helena-Bonham-Carter><strong>Helena Bonham Carter</strong></a> made a playful style statement in a white and black polka dot dress from <a href=/tags/0/dolce-gabbana><strong>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a> and sunglasses. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Helena's <a href=/tags/0/the-crown><strong><em>The Crown</em></strong></a> co-star <a href=/tags/0/tobias-menzies><strong>Tobias Menzies</strong></a> also stepped out to the BAFTA TV Awards. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/jodie-comer><strong>Jodie Comer</strong></a> looked timelessly elegant in a navy <a href=/tags/0/gabriella-hearst><strong>Gabriella Hearst</strong></a> ensemble accessorized with Tiffany & Co.</strong></a> x <strong>Elsa Peretti</strong> jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<i>Small Axe</i> star <a href=/tags/0/Letitia-Wright><strong>Letitia Wright</strong></a> sparkled in an embellished <a href=/tags/0/prada><strong>Prada</strong></a> dress. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<em>Normal People</em>'s <a href=/tags/0/paul-mescal><strong>Paul Mescal</strong></a> struck a pose in a sharp tux. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<strong>Billie Piper</strong> turned heads in a bold <a href=/tags/0/moschino><strong>Moschino</strong></a> mini with contrasting pink sleeve and draped bow. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
