Meet the 30 contestants vying for Katie Thurston's heart on 'The Bachelorette'!

<strong>By Sarah Trumbley</strong> <p>After emerging as the fan favourite on <Strong>Matt Jame</strong>s's season of <i><strong><a href=/tags/0/the-bachelor>The Bachelor</a></i></strong>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/katie-thurston>Katie Thurston</a></strong> is ready to find her fairytale ending as the franchise’s latest leading lady. <p>Loved by viewers for standing up against bullies and speaking up for what she believes in, the 30-year-old Washington native and marketing manager says she's looking for a man who will always laugh along with her. <p>"He's got to be silly," says Katie, who's known for her witty sense of humour. "And he has to be passionate about what he's doing in life." <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to meet the 30 hopeful contestants who will be vying for Katie's heart when <i><a href=/tags/0/the-bachelorette>The Bachelorette</a></i> premieres June 7 at 8pm on Citytv.</strong> <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Andrew Eccles
<h2>Aaron</h2> <p>Hailing from San Diego, Calif., Aaron is a 26-year-old sales agent with big dreams for the future. He hopes to open his own business and become his own boss in the next five years. <p>In his spare time, Aaron enjoys being outdoors and surfing, or lifting weights at the gym. <p>It seems he has strong family values, too, as his one and only tattoo is of his family's initials. <p>Although he’s described himself as a bit of a procrastinator, the former college swimmer says he's done wasting time and is ready to find his wife – could it be Katie? <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Andrew M.</h2> <p>An adventure seeker from Newport Beach, Calif., Andrew M. is all about finding that perfect work-life balance. When he's not in the courtroom doing his thing as a deputy district attorney, the 31-year-old can be found building fires on the beach or coaching youth water polo. (Fun fact: he played one year of professional water polo in Hungary's First Division – the most competitive league in the world.) <p>A self-proclaimed prankster, Andrew M. loves playing jokes on the people he loves, so he's hoping to settle down with someone with a fun side and a great sense of humour. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Andrew S.</h2> <p>Known for being one of the best communicators on Matt James's season of <i>The Bachelor</i>, Katie might fall fast for Andrew S., who says his biggest deal breaker in a relationship is poor communication! <p>Hopefully the Bachelorette is a fan of FaceTime date nights, though, as this 26-year-old athlete spends half his year in Vienna, Austria, where he plays professional football, and the other half in Chicago, where he works as a football coach and teacher's assistant. <p>A fan of big romantic gestures – such s driving for hours to hand deliver lunch and flowers – Andrew S. is all about family and hopes to have five kids one day. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Austin</h2> <p>From working out at least six days a week to flipping 20 properties in 2020 (his goal for 2021 is to flip over 100), it's hard to believe Austin has any time for dating. But the 25-year-old real estate investor from Mission Viejo, Calif. insists that he's ready to find the <strong><a href=/tags/0/beyonce>Beyoncé</a></strong> to his <strong><a href=/tags/0/jay-z>Jay Z</a></strong>. <p>A sucker for a great smile and a woman with ambition, Austin loves getting dressed up and enjoying a night on the town with his lady. <p>In his spare time, you can catch him spending the day at the beach working on his tan. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Brandon</h2> <p>Described as quirky, intelligent and unapologetically himself, New York native Brandon is all about enjoying life's greatest experiences. <p>Not all that worried about material things, the 25-year-old auto parts manager would prefer a romantic home-cooked meal over an expensive dinner at a fancy restaurant any day. <p>Fluent in Japanese and Spanish (he's also learning Korean), Brandon loves constantly growing as a person and finds joy in hitting the open road on his motorcycle. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Brendan</h2> <p>This season's only Canadian contestant, Toronto native Brendan, 26, is sure to bring some heat! <p>The firefighter in-training is looking for great back and forth banter and someone with a sense of adventure (he hopes to take his future wife swimming with sharks one day!). <p>Apparently not a huge fan of vegetables, Brandon does enjoy playing hockey – he's a goalie in a local league – and tearing up the dance floor with his not-so-great dance moves. <p>Tune in to see if sparks fly between Katie and this future firefighter! <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Christian</h2> <p>In search of a long-lasting partnership like his parents' (his mom and dad have been married since their early twenties), Christian's biggest hope when it comes to love is to marry his best friend. <p>The 26-year-old real estate agent from Boston has already celebrated major milestones in his career (he's sold over US$25 million worth of residential real estate properties) and is now ready to find someone with whom he can share life's successes (and failures). <p>Extremely close with his family, Christian is looking for similar values and hopes his future wife will push him to be the best version of himself. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Cody</h2> <p>A true romantic, Cody is the kind of guy who likes surprising his gal with breakfast in bed and flowers for no reason. <p>Working hard to own his first home by the time he is 30, the 27-year-old San Diego native is a sales manager by day and a handsome surfer by night. <p>When he's not out chasing the best waves, the proud Eagle Scout enjoys relaxing with some reality TV (his favourite show is <i>Jersey Shore</i>) and cooking on the grill. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Connor B.</h2> <p>Currently a math teacher in Nashville, 29-year-old Connor B. has quite the impressive resume, which includes a master's degree in medical physics and a former job as a nuclear engineer. <p>Looking for a woman who shares his zest for life, Connor B. might just win Katie over with his kind-hearted nature and no tolerance for bullies. <p>His dream travel destination is Italy, where he would "overindulge" in his favourite food – pasta! <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Conor C.</h2> <p>Currently living in Costa Mesa, Calif., Conor C. dreams of moving back home to Oklahoma to start a family one day. <p>The former baseball player is pretty easy to please – he'll never say no to a night at the bowling alley, but is just as happy to stay home and enjoy a night in. <p>The 28-year-old doesn't have many deal breakers when it comes to dating, but he does hope to meet someone with similar religious beliefs. <p>His favourite foods include breakfast burritos and blueberry pancakes. Fun fact: Conor C. shares a birthday with <strong><a href=/tags/0matthew-mcconaughey>Matthew McConaughey</a></strong>! <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>David</h2> <p>Attracted to women who exude a quiet confidence, there's no doubt David will be intrigued by this season’s Bachelorette! <p>Born and raised in New York, the technical product specialist, 27, now lives in Nashville where he is looking forward to building a successful life alongside his future wife. <p>Here's hoping none of the other contestants try to strike up an argument with David – he was on his high school's debate team! <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Gabriel</h2> <p>A 35-year-old entrepreneur from North Carolina, Gabriel describes himself as introspective, creative and confident. He loves participating in intelligent conversations and is a total open book when it comes to sharing his feelings with the people he’s dating. <p>Clearly, Gabriel is here for the right reasons as he says his current passion project is finding his forever love! <p>In his spare time, Gabriel enjoys playing tennis and explaining to people why <strong><a href=/tags/0/sean-connery>Sean Connery</a></strong> is the best James Bond. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Garrett</h2> <p>Raised on a ranch in a small California town, Garrett’s passions as a child included barbecues and baseball. Now, he centres his life around his career in marketing, which he loves almost as much as his five-year-old German Shepherd Archer. <p>He has an adventurous side, too, and dreams of one day climbing to the summit of Mount Everest. <p>The 29-year-old, who describes his perfect date night as dinner at his favourite steakhouse followed by good wine at home, is ready to find an amazing woman with whom he can share his amazing life. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Greg</h2> <p>A self-proclaimed hopeless romantic, 27-year-old Greg from New Jersey is serious about settling down. The marketing sales representative hopes to have a big family one day, but has dreams of travelling the world with his wife before having any kids (he wants at least six!). <p>Greg wears his heart on his sleeve and isn't afraid to admit that he cries during movies. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Hunter</h2> <p>A proud father of two, Hunter has been big on romance ever since he was a little kid when he would surprise his crushes with love letters and homemade mix tapes. <p>Now, the 34-year-old software strategist is looking for his other half who will love his kids as much as he does. <p>Some of the traits the Texas native says he's looking for in a future wife include compassion, communication and wittiness. Is it just us, or is he describing Katie here!? <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Jeff</h2> <p>Family means everything to New Jersey native Jeff, and it might make Katie's heart flutter to hear that he finds time every weekend to mow his parents' lawn (of course, he's always rewarded with a big Italian dinner afterwards!). <p>The 31-year-old sales representative is happy as ever in his career and is ready to find his forever love, with whom he can share life's greatest adventures. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>John</h2> <p>A total adrenaline junkie, 27-year-old bartender John loves getting a good thrill – whether he's jumping out of a plane or attending an upbeat concert. He's also a romantic, though, and would count sharing vegetarian burritos and watching the sunset together as a perfect first date. <p>The Pacific Beach, Calif. native is currently studying to get his pilot's license and enjoys surfing in his spare time. <p>Here's hoping Katie takes John on a swing dancing date as he thinks it's "so much fun!" <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Josh</h2> <p>Twenty-five-year-old Josh, from Miami, describes himself as humble and kind-hearted – but he's also not afraid to show off his goofy side! <p>The ambitious IT consultant is looking for someone who is just as passionate about their career as he is and who shares his strong family values (he can't wait to bring someone home for a family game night). <p>Josh does have a few quirks he hopes Katie will find endearing – including needing to sleep on the right side of the bed and starting to celebrate Christmas in October! <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Justin</h2> <p>It's all about balance for 26-year-old Justin, who's looking for a woman who enjoys fitness just as much as she does spending the day barbecuing and sipping on a glass of Sauvignon Blanc. <p>An investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Justin has learned a lot about love from his parents who have been happily married for over 30 years and he hopes to find that same kind of connection with Katie on <i>The Bachelorette</i>. <p>Fun fact: Justin is quite the talented painter, but unfortunately doesn't possess the same sort of skill set on the dance floor! <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Karl</h2> <p>He might love to play chess, but Karl isn't going to play games with Katie's heart. The 34-year-old motivational speaker is here to find his happily ever after and hopes to have off-the-charts chemistry with Katie – something that's really important to him when getting into a relationship. <p>The Miami native, who speaks both English and French, notes New Year's Day as his favourite holiday because he "loves the feeling of a fresh start." Maybe Katie will be Karl's latest fresh start! <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Kyle</h2> <p>Just call him <strong><a href=/tags/0/tom-hanks>Tom Hanks</a></strong> in <i>When Harry Met Sally</i>! <p>Twenty-six-year-old Kyle from Fort Lauderdale has no problems admitting he's looking for a romantic comedy kind of love. <p>The technical recruiter hopes to find someone with whom he can enjoy a life of passion and romance. He's looking for a woman who will make him laugh and who's always up for an adventure. <p>We know it's usually the guy who buys the flowers for the girl, but in the romantic comedy of Kyle's life, he'd probably love to be gifted his favourite flower – an orchid! <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Landon</h2> <p>Landon has achieved everything he wanted to before settling down – he had a successful collegiate basketball career, received his master's degree in global business and landed his dream job as a basketball coach. <p>Now, the 25-year-old is ready to find his soulmate and is looking for a best-friend type of love – someone with whom he can be his full goofy self. <p>The Texas native (and proud <strong><a href=/tags/0/justin-bieber>Justin Bieber</a></strong> fan!) only has one deal breaker: Not getting along with his family. <p>Referred to as "Sunshine" by his friends, Landon loves a good game of UNO! and says Christmas lights make him "very happy." <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Marcus</h2> <p>A real estate agent from Portland, Marcus has spent the last few years building a successful professional life investing in properties, and now he’s ready to invest in his love life. <p>The 30-year-old L.A. Lakers lover is looking for someone smart, ambitious and tidy. Marcus doesn't like laziness, and wants someone who will bring excitement into his world. Going on <i>The Bachelorette</i> seems like a good place to start! <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Marty</h2> <p>The party's here! A lively dancer from Nevada, Marty loves to have a good time (his self-declared tagline is, after all, "Marty brings the party"). <p>In addition to his fun-loving persona, the 25-year-old also has a sensitive side that he doesn’t mind showing off – something we'll surely see while he searches for "the one" on <i>The Bachelorette</i>. <p>Like Katie, communication skills are an absolute must for Marty, who hopes his future wife will get just as excited about camping under the stars as him. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Michael</h2> <p>There's no doubt Michael will love certain qualities about Katie, seeing as the 36-year-old business owner says he's looking for a woman who has "strong convictions and stands up against ignorance." <p>The Ohio native is a single dad to his "amazing" four-year-old son <strong>James</strong>, and they're a packaged deal when it comes to this bachelor's dating life. <p>Michael loves '90s rap music, prefers the mountains over the beach and is serious about finding love on <i>The Bachelorette</i>. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Mike</h2> <p>Describing himself as easygoing, social, goofy and disciplined, former professional baseball player Mike has never had much time for dating. <p>Now, after retiring from the MLB and opening up a gym for high school athletes in San Diego, Calif., the 31-year-old is ready to make finding love a priority. <p>Mike is looking for a woman who loves being active, who will make him laugh and who will join him on his goal to visit 100 countries! <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Quartney</h2> <p>Twenty-six-year-old Quartney is serious about looking for love and hopes to find the mother of his future children on <i>The Bachelorette</i>. <p>The Dallas-based nutrition expert loves making grand romantic gestures, and wants a partner who will stand by him and build a life with him. <p>In his spare time, Quartney enjoys country line dancing (even though he’s "not great at it") and his top bucket list item is scuba diving. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Thomas</h2> <p>Seeing Thomas's love language is food, Katie can expect lots of delicious dishes if she ends up with this 28-year-old real estate broker from San Diego. He notes his favourite way of showing off his beloved hometown as a tour of the city's best restaurants. <p>Qualities Thomas is looking for in his dream girl include ambition, thoughtfulness and maturity. Good thing Katie is three for three! <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
<h2>Tre</h2> <p>Known for always being up for a new opportunity or life experience, it's no surprise Tre signed up to find love on <i>The Bachelorette</i>! <p>The 26-year-old software engineer from Georgia comes from a big family and wants as many kids as possible (within reason, of course!). <p>He loves meeting up with his friends for brunch and book club, and in his spare time you can catch him playing the harmonica. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC/Craig Sjodin
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved