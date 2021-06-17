Will Smith tries to remember how to use gym equipment after COVID-19 quarantine in hilarious video By Heather Cichowski

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to slowly lift across the world, people are starting to slowly experience the new "normal" and go back to things they enjoyed before the coronavirus pandemic, such as the gym. And chances if you're like Will Smith, you might find you need a refresher on how to use the equipment.

The actor posted a hilarious video to his Instagram on June 16 about his return to fitness club workouts.

"Trying to remember how to use the gym after quarantine," he captioned the beginning of the funny clip.

Will might not have had his technique quite right, but he was certainly dedicated to getting his fitness on as he attempted to swing on the ropes and use some unconventional approaches to leg and arm exercises.

It also seemed like he got a decent workout.

"Feeling the burn in places I didn’t even know were places," the actor captioned the post.

In less than 24 hours, the video had been viewed three million times and many commenters are loving Will's sense of humour. They are also relating to his struggles.

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star has been keeping fans updated with his fitness journey over the last few months. Followers have seen him try yoga, intense weight-lifting sessions and tough workouts.

At the start of last month, Will revealed he is documenting his health and fitness journey in a YouTube original series entitled Best Shape of My Life. The six-part unscripted fitness docuseries will premiere next year.

According to a press release, the series will see the 52-year-old "challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more, teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators."