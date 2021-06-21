Blake Lively shares tender Father’s Day tribute to Ryan Reynolds and her late dad Ernie By Heather Cichowski

Blake Lively recently lost her father, Ernie Lively, and he was in her thoughts on Father's Day. The actress shared a poignant photo of her late dad with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, looking back on a happy moment.

"My guys," the actress captioned the June 20 post.

The image showed Ernie and Ryan laying down. Ernie was behind Ryan and looking down at him, and he had his arms around his son-in-law in an embrace. The Deadpool star looked up at his father-in-law with a smile on his face. Both men were wearing striped shirts.

The post received more than a million likes in less than 24 hours.

"Siiissss," Blake's sister, Robyn Lively, replied in the comments with red heart and broken heart emojis.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed Ernie had passed away in Los Angeles after suffering cardiac complications. He was 74. This was Blake's first Father's Day since his passing as well as one of the first big milestones without him.

The actor made several film and television appearances throughout his career, including playing Blake's on-screen father in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel.

Ernie had experienced heart problems before he died. He underwent surgery in 2013 after discovering his heart was only partly functioning. The patriarch went on to become the first known patient to undergo retrograde gene therapy for the heart. The procedure involved injecting his own stem cells into his heart to repair damaged muscle and arteries.

After the news of Ernie's passing, Blake shared a throwback photo of herself and her dad to her Instagram Stories.

We're thinking of Blake and her family during this time.