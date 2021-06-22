Justin and Hailey Bieber meet French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte By Zach Harper

Justin and Hailey Bieber met with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron, on a trip to Paris this week.

The pop star and model were "passing through" the French capital on June 21 when they asked to meet the French head of state to talk about "issues related to youth," according to Voici. The two were welcomed to the historic Elysée Palace, the outlet reports, where they spoke about "issues concerning youth," according to BFM TV.

A photo shared on the Instagram account of Soazig de la Moissonnière, Emmanuel's official photographer, showed the 43-year-old shaking Justin and Hailey's hands while everyone stayed safe in masks. Justin, meanwhile, shared a snapshot of him and Hailey posing in the palace with Emmanuel and Brigitte, putting their arms around each other.

France was celebrating its Fête de la Musique on June 21, in which citizens are encouraged to play music in the streets, public spaces and parks in connection with the summer solstice. Canada also celebrates the holiday, which began in France and has since turned into an international celebration in which more than 1,000 cities participate worldwide.