Dan Levy called this Indigenous studies course 'transformational' – here's how you can take it, too By Zach Harper

Dan Levy called the University of Alberta's Indigenous Canada course "transformational" when he took it last year. The free 12-lesson online class "explores key issues facing Indigenous peoples today from a historical and critical perspective highlighting national and local Indigenous-settler relations," and if you're curious about learning more about Canada's Indigenous peoples, it's a great place to start.

Taught by Dr. Tracy Bear and Dr. Paul Gareau, it examines Indigenous creation stories and worldviews, cultures and history, including the residential school system. It also looks at issues faced by Indigenous women and girls, and the way forward through reconciliation, among other topics.

The University of Alberta has the only Indigenous studies faculty in North America. While other post-secondary institutions have schools of Indigenous studies, U of A's is the only dedicated faculty.

Last year, the Schitt's Creek star and creator also encouraged fans to donate to the faculty, saying he would match all contributions up to a maximum of $25,000.

I have spent the past 13 weeks taking the Indigenous Studies course through the faculty of @UANativeStudies at U of A. The weekly discussions we had were nothing short of transformational. Help me support the faculty by donating here: https://t.co/yCInZbwqeFpic.twitter.com/VXACgYfnW3 — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 15, 2020

"If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that we need to actively relearn history – history that wasn't taught to us in school – to better understand and contextualize our lives and to better support and be of service to each other," he said at the time.

Missed out on taking the Indigenous Canada MOOC along with @danjlevy last summer? @UANativeStudies put together a playlist featuring Dan, Dr. Tracy Bear (@sovereignbody), Dr. @paulgareau4 and their guests discussing each module. https://t.co/pb5ZjshEao#UAlberta#NIHM2021 — University of Alberta (@UAlberta) June 11, 2021

Earlier this month, U of A released a playlist with Dan, Tracy and Paul talking about each class, for those who are curious about the star's experiences last year.

U of A says you can enroll and join the course anytime.