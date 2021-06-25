Channing Tatum shares first photo of daughter Everly's face: 'You... are everything!' By Heather Cichowski

Channing Tatum is one of many celebrities who has chosen to keep parts of his personal life off of social media, especially when it pertains to his daughter, Everly Tatum. But he took to Instagram on June 24 to share a glowing post in honour of the eight-year-old. It marked the first time he had chosen to publicly share her full face on social media.

The adorable snap featured Channing and Everly at the beach with a glorious sunset behind them. The doting dad had his arms around his little girl, and she had one of her hands over his arm. She was clad in a striped swimsuit and was captured looking up at the sky.

"You my littles are everything!" Channing started the caption. "You are my world and my heart."

The actor explained the context of the loving photo, writing, "You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids.

"You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun hehehe," he adorable ended the post.

Channing shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The little girl was born on May 31, 2013. Her parents have kept her mostly out of the spotlight, but have spoken candidly about her over the years. When they occasionally post photos of the little girl, the shots are typically taken from the side or the back to obscure and conceal her face.

Everly did attend the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with Jenna, but she has not been seen at many red carpet events. One recent video Jenna shared of Everly captured the girl's joy at celebrating her birthday.

Last month, Channing released his first children's book, The One and Only Sparkella. The sweet book is about the love between a father and daughter as well as self-esteem. The Magic Mike actor has talked about when writing the book, he brought out his inner child and was inspired by his daughter.