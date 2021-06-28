2021 BET Awards: All the bold red carpet looks you need to see

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>Stars descended on the Microsoft Theater on June 27 for the 2021 <a href=/tags/0/bet-awards><strong>BET Awards</strong></a>, including <a href=/tags/0/ciara><strong>Ciara</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/issa-rae><strong>Issa Rae</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/jennifer-hudson><strong>Jennifer Hudson</strong></a>. <P>After many at-home and virtual red carpets due to the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic, it was a joy to see celebrities safely able to attend an in-person event. They celebrated in high style with bold, trend-setting outfits. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best striking looks from the 2021 BET Awards.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET, Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images, Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
<a href=/tags/0/andra-day><strong>Andra Day</strong></a>'s pink lace print <a href=/tags/0/rosie-assoulin><strong>Rosie Assoulin</strong></a> gown was a dream. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/queen-latifah><strong>Queen Latifa</strong></a> was suited and booted in <a href=/tags/0/thom-browne><strong>Thom Browne</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
<a href=/tags/0/ashanti><strong>Ashanti</strong></a> dazzled in an opulent fringed gown from <a href=/tags/0/Julien-Macdonald><strong>Julien Macdonald</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
<strong>Jack Harlow</strong> was dapper in a navy blue velvet suit by <strong>Musika</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/ciara><strong>Ciara</strong></a> looked sensational in a bedazzled catsuit and boots from <a href=/tags/0/Alexandre-vauthier><strong>Alexandre Vauthier</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
<a href=/tags/0/chloe-bailey><strong>Chloe Bailey</strong></a> turned heads in a netted gown from <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Valentino</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/her><strong>H.E.R.</strong></a> was sharp in a <a href=/tags/0/giorgio-armani><strong>Giorgio Armani</strong></a> suit featuring a sparkling jacket and sheer plaid trousers. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/issa-rae><strong>Issa Rae</strong></a> was so regal in a white dress with statement shoulders and coordinating sandals. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/lil-nas-x><strong>Lil Nas X</strong></a> was a vision in a floral suit from <a href=/tags/0/richard-quinn><strong>Richard Quinn</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
And the performer served up a second statement-making look from <strong>Andrea Grossi</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
<a href=/tags/0/lil-kim><strong>Lil' Kim</strong></a> glittered in a <a href=/tags/0/Dolce-gabbana><strong>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a> dress with statement bling and shoes. <p><a href=/tags/0/zendaya><strong>Zendaya</strong></a> stunned in a <a href=/tags/0/versace><strong>Versace</strong></a> royal purple gown from Spring/Summer 2003, which paid tribute to <a href=/tags/0/beyonce><strong>Beyoncé</strong></a>. <p>The actress paired the dazzling dress with <a href=/tags/0/bulgari><strong>Bulgari</strong></a> yellow diamonds and <a href=/tags/0/stuart-weitzman><strong>Stuart Weitzman</strong></a> strappy sandals. <p>Photo: &copy; Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
<a href=/tags/0/jennifer-hudson><strong>Jennifer Hudson</strong></a> dressed to impress in a flowing black cape, LBD and chunky gold belt. Her outfit was courtesy of <a href=/tags/0/Dolce-Gabbana><strong>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
<a href=/tags/0/marsai-martin><strong>Marsai Martin</strong></a> made a statement in a frilled orange top and wide-leg black trousers from <strong>Annakiki</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/tyler-the-creator><strong>Tyler, the Creator</strong></a> brought some playfulness to the red carpet in a pink fuzzy hat, beaded necklace, leopard print vest and black shorts. He carried two trunks. <p>Photo: &copy; Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
<a href=/tags/0/Megan-Thee-Stallion><strong>Megan Thee Stallion</strong></a> showed some leg in a flowing white gown with embellished strap details from <a href=/tags/0/Jean-Paul-Gaultier><strong>Jean Paul Gaultier</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
Host <a href=/tags/0/taraji-p-henson><strong>Taraji P. Henson</strong></a> turned heads in a colourful <a href=/tags/0/versace><strong>Atelier Versace</strong></a> dress with corset detailing. <p>Photo: &copy; Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
