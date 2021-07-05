Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tie the knot in Oklahoma By Zach Harper, with files from Nichola Murphy

Congrats to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who got married over the 4th of July weekend!

The former No Doubt singer and country hitmaker were wed at his Tishomingo ranch in Oklahoma, reports say. Page Six shared photos of what looked like a wedding ceremony on the property on July 3. The publication also reported Gwen's mother and father attended.

According to Us Weekly, Blake built a one-of-a-kind, intimate wedding chapel on the ranch, which was intended to be a "tribute to their love." It was reportedly decorated with white flowers and garlands and had a tent attached to it for their guests.

Gwen and Blake got engaged in October and shared some lovely photos in which she showed off the gorgeous sparkler with which he proposed to her.

The couple had long planned to get married at Blake's ranch, which has been their home for most of coronavirus pandemic. Gwen spent most of lockdown there with Blake and her kids, with whom Blake has become very close.

Blake reportedly asked Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, Gwen's sons from her first marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale, permission before getting down on one knee. Late last year, reports also emerged that Blake and Gwen wanted her sons to be heavily involved in the wedding.

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now," Blake told California's KFROG 95.1 FM in February.

It isn't surprising news that the couple have wed now, since there were reports they applied for a wedding licence last week. And in June, Gwen's family surprised her with a bridal shower, "kidnapping" her treating her with gifts.

"Feeling loved feeling blessed," she wrote in Instagram Stories in mid-June as she showed off roses and an envelope addressed to "the Bride to Be."

This is the second marriage for Gwen and third for Blake. As mentioned, she was wed to Gavin from 2002 to 2016. Blake was first married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 before he wed country superstar Miranda Lambert in 2011. The two divorced four years later.

Gwen and Blake met while working on The Voice in 2015 and started dating the same year.