Gwen Stefani changes into a beautiful Vera Wang party dress for wedding to Blake Shelton By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married over the 4th of July weekend, and the beautiful bride wore two breathtaking dresses for the ceremony.

The former No Doubt singer shared details of her incredible Vera Wang wedding gowns on Instagram following the romantic nuptials at Blake's Tishomingo ranch in Oklahoma.

The newlywed first posted a teaser photo of herself in a white silky robe with a short tulle bridal veil topped with a bow. Gwen completed her bridal look with her signature red lipstick and black flicked eyeliner.

For the wedding ceremony, Gwen donned a tulle Vera Wang gown with a strapless bodice featuring a stylized sweetheart neckline. The designer, who is known for dressing countless celebrity brides, also shared snaps of Gwen in the gown with her new husband.

"@GwenStefani Fairytale love….. soooo happy for you both! XXV. And yes, the bride wore white," Vera wrote.

Gwen's stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, revealed that the singer completed her wedding look with a veil that was embroidered with Gwen and Blake as well as the names of her children that she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, Apollo and Zuma.

The custom wedding look was completed with Le Silla boots. Ever the fashionista, Gwen changed into a second Vera Wang gown. Her "party dress" as she called it, had similar details as her longer wedding gown, including a strapless neckline and tulle skirt, but it featured a shorter hemline.

The silk crepe dress was embroidered with two love birds to symbolize the couple! The 51-year-old paired the playful dress with fishnet tights and cowboy-inspired boots. She swapped the longer tulle veil for a shorter one with the bow, which appears to be the one Gwen shared in the Instagram teaser.

Gwen and Blake met while working on The Voice in 2015 and started dating the same year. The couple got engaged in October 2020. They had planned to marry at Blake's ranch, which has been their base for the majority of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Us Weekly, Blake built a one-of-a-kind, intimate wedding chapel on the ranch, which was intended to be a "tribute to their love."