Amanda Kloots pays tribute to 'angel' Nick Cordero on the anniversary of his death By Zach Harper

This week marks a year since The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots's husband, Canadian-born Broadway star Nick Cordero, passed away after a long battle with COVID-19.

Calling her late love her "guardian angel," the 39-year-old took to Instagram on July 5 to share a moving tribute to the Waitress star, sharing a video made up of photos and clips of the two together with their son, two-year-old Elvis. In the caption, she wrote that Nick has been missed by his family every day this year.

"Today hurts, there is no other way around it," she said. "One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify – no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do."

"Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you're just 2 [inches] away. We only had a few short years together, but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever."

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt and many other celebrities were among those who left supportive comments on Amanda's post. Sarah also shared her grief last year when the Hamilton, Ont.-born actor died, writing about how she was feeling in an Instagram post in which she said she was heartbroken for Amanda and struck that she couldn't even hug her in sympathy.

After Nick was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in March 2020, he was placed on a ventilator. The Tony Award nominee was in a medically-induced coma until May 12 of the same year. During his time in hospital, he needed a leg amputation, a temporary pacemaker and Amanda had said he would likely need a double lung transplant and might never work again due to the disease. He passed away July 5, 2020.

Nick and Amanda married in 2017 and had Elvis in 2019.

Earlier this year, Amanda received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-in clinic in Los Angeles.

"I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now," she wrote on Instagram as she shared a photo of herself getting the jab while wearing a shirt that read, "HOORAY FOR CANADIANS." "I had Elvis beside me and Live Your Life playing in the car. I have been terrified since Nick passed, as a single mother, of getting this virus and now I am one step closer [to being fully vaccinated]."

Amanda and Elvis are in our thoughts as they mark this difficult anniversary this week.