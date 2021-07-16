2021 Cannes Film Festival: All the gorgeous red carpet looks you need to see

<strong><a href=/tags/0/cannes>Cannes</a></strong> kicked off in style on July 6, with the film festival returning for the first time since 2019. Like many other entertainment events last year, it was cancelled in 2020 because of the <Strong><a href=/tags/0/coronavirus>coronavirus</a></strong> pandemic. <p>But it's back for 2021, with dozens of stars set to hit southern France for what's always one of the most glamorous events of the year that sees the film festival circuit kick off. <p>All stars are following <Strong><a href=/tags/0/covid-19>COVID-19</a></strong> safety protocols including testing, social distancing where and when appropriate and more. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the most stunning looks from this year's Cannes Film Festival!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>DAY ELEVEN</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/kat-graham><strong>Kat Graham</strong></a> was sensational in a red gown with cutout detail at the <em>Les Intranquilles (The Restless)</em> screening on July 16, 2021. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominique Charriau/WireImage
At the same event, <a href=/tags/0/gemma-chan><strong>Gemma Chan</strong></a> looked magical in a cutout dress with sparkling choker. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Model <strong>Cindy Bruna</strong> turned heads in a sculptural plaid dress at the <em>Les Intranquilles (The Restless)</em> screening. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Model <strong>Liya Kebede</strong> and her daughter <strong>Raee Kebede</strong> looked so cool and coordinated in black at the same Cannes screening. <p>Photo: &copy; Kate Green/Getty Images
On July 16, <a href=/tags/0/tilda-swinton><strong>Tilda Swinton</strong></a> made a colourful statement at the <em>Memoria</em> photocall. <p>Photo: &copy; Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/kat-graham><strong>Kat Graham</strong></a> looked ready to party in <strong>The Attico</strong> when she stepped out during the Cannes Film Festival on July 16. <p>Photo: &copy; Marc Piasecki/GC Images
<h2>DAY TEN</h2> <p><strong>Georgina Rodriguez</strong> glittered at the <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> Paradise Dinner in jewels from the brand and a peach gown. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Also at the event, <a href=/tags/0/poppy-delevingne><strong>Poppy Delevingne</strong></a> brought the drama in <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> gems and a sheer <strong>Paco Rabanne</strong> embellished gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Arnold Jerocki/GC Images
<a href=/tags/0/tilda-swinton><strong>Tilda Swinton</strong></a> cut an elegant figure in a black ensemble at the <em>Memoria</em> after-party on July 15. in Her outfit was custom <strong>Loewe</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
There was no missing <a href=/tags/0/kat-graham><strong>Kat Graham</strong></a> in her shocking pink gown during the Cannes Film Festival on July 15. <p>Photo: &copy; Arnold Jerocki/GC Images
<a href=/tags/0/stella-maxwell><strong>Stella Maxwell</strong></a> had a romantic turn on the red carpet at the <em>France</em> screening in a neutral <a href=/tags/0/Alberta-Ferretti><strong>Alberta Ferretti</strong></a> gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Also at the Cannes event, <a href=/tags/0/hana-cross><strong>Hana Cross</strong></a> dazzled in a slinky <a href=/tags/0/hugo-boss><strong>Hugo Boss</strong></a> slip dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
On July 15, <a href=/tags/0/tilda-swinton><strong>Tilda Swinton</strong></a> made a breezy appearance at the <em>Memoria</em> Cannes screening in an ethereal <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a> silk dress and Chanel Fine Jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<h2>DAY NINE</h2> <p><strong><a href=/tags/0/sharon-stone>Sharon Stone</a></strong> looked unbelievable as she arrived at the <I>A Felesegem Torenete</I> (<I>The Story of My Wife</I>) screening on July 14, dressed in a beautiful baby blue <strong><a href=/tags/0/dolce-and-gabbana>Dolce & Gabbana</a></strong> gown covered in floral detailing. <p>Photo: &copy; VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images
<p><a href=/tags/0/poppy-delevingne><strong>Poppy Delevingne</strong></a> brightened up the red carpet at the <em>A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story of My Wife</em> screening in a yellow gown and turquoise earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Model <a href=/tags/0/hana-cross><strong>Hana Cross</strong></a> was decked out to the nines at the same event in a feathered and beaded gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
At the <em>A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story of My Wife</em> Cannes Film Festival screening, <a href=/tags/0/lady-victoria-hervey><strong>Lady Victoria Hervey</strong></a> was beautiful in a rich pink gown with zigzag neckline. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Also at the screening, British actress <strong>Amy Jackson</strong> made jaws drop in a textured maroon gown with flowing train and opulent jewels from <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering
<a href=/tags/0/maria-bakalova><strong>Maria Bakalova</strong></a> made a playful statement in a <a href=/tags/0/louis-vuitton><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></a> Cruise 2022 look at the <em>Women Do Cry</em> photocall on July 14. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
<h2>DAY EIGHT</h2> <a href=/tags/0/timothee-chalamet><strong>Timothée Chalamet</strong></a> looked casual and cool in <a href=/tags/0/louis-vuitton><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></a> at the brand's dinner during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival. <p>Photo: &copy; Arnold Jerocki/WireImage
Also at the Louis Vuitton dinner were <a href=/tags/0/sean-penn><strong>Sean Penn</strong></a>'s kids, <a href=/tags/0/dylan-penn><strong>Dylan Penn</strong></a> and <strong>Hopper Penn</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Arnold Jerocki/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/maria-bakalova><strong>Maria Baklova</strong></a> dazzled at the <a href=/tags/0/louis-vuitton><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></a> dinner in embellished separates. <p>Photo: &copy; Arnold Jerocki/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/darren-criss><strong>Darren Criss</strong></a> looked sharp in a nautical-inspired suit topped with loafers at the Naked Heart France Riviera Dinner 2021 during the Cannes Film Festival. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<p>Canadian supermodel <strong><a href=/tags/0/coco-rocha>Coco Rocha</a></strong> chose a stunning ballgown with fishnet detailing on its shoulders as she walked the red carpet at the <i>Aline, the Voice of Love</i> screening on July 13. Her hair was styled in creative knots and she accented her look with cat-eye mascara. <p>Photo: &copy; <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<strong>Ema Weymouth</strong> looked incredible in a one-shoulder red dress the she paired with a choker that contained a huge gem. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
Isabelle Huppert looked amazing in a black maxi dress with a silver top at the <I>Aline, the Voice of Love</I> screening. She paired it with green jewels, giving her a very elegant Old Hollywood look. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>DAY SEVEN</h2> <p><strong><a href=/tags/0/timothee-chalamet>Timothee Chalamet</strong></a> looked sleek and futuristic in a metallic suit, white shoes and shades at the screening of <strong>Wes Anderson</strong>'s <I>The French Dispatch</I> on July 12. <p>Photo: &copy; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering
<strong><a href=/tags/0/tilda-swinton>Tilda Swinton</a></strong> paused for a sweet moment in him, looking every bit as bold and futuristic with her fashion choices. She wore a pink short-sleeved blazer, orange skirt, pink heels and accented it with green sequinned sleeves. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Tim had a lovely moment with Oscar winner <strong>Adrien Brody</strong> on the red carpet. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/jude-law>Jude Law</a></strong>'s daughter <Strong>Iris Law</strong> looked stunning and ethereal on the red carpet for the same film. She wore a white sheer <strong><a href=/tags/0/dior>Dior</strong></a> dress, and debuted a blonde buzzcut that makes her look fanastic. <p>Photo: &copy; Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
<strong>Honor Swinton Byrne</strong>, Tilda's daughter, looked chic and bold herself in a sheer sky blue dress with a white collar. She paired it with metallic sandal heels. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/maggie-gyllenhaal>Maggie Gyllenhaal</a></strong> looked classy in a monochrome look that she accented with black lipstick. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<strong>Dylan Penn</strong>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/sean-penn>Sean Penn</a></strong> and <strong>Robin Wright</strong>'s daughter, looked amazing in a sequinned black bodycon dress with cutouts all over it. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>DAY SIX</h2> <p><strong><a href=/tags/0/bella-hadid>Bella Hadid</strong></a> stepped out in yet another amazing look at the festival on July 11, wearing a massive bronze necklace shaped like a pair of lungs to the <I>Tre Piani</I> (<I>Three Floors</I>) screening. The massive piece was by <strong>Daniel Roseberry</strong> for <strong><a href=/tags/0/schiaparelli>Schiaparelli</a></strong>'s fall 2021 collection. <p>She also chose a stunning black wool crepe long-sleeve dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
<strong><a href=/tags/0/victorias-secret>Victoria's Secret</a></strong> model <strong><a href=/tags/0/taylor-hill>Taylor Hill</a></strong> looked gorgeous in a short-sleeved crop top, which she paired with a long green and gold patterned skirt, a blue choker and matching rings. <p>Photo: &copy; Stefanie Rex/DPA-Zentralbild/DPA via Getty Images
<Strong>Lady Victoria Hervey</strong> looked amazing in a caped sheer gown that featured a one-legged trouser detail embossed with gold lace that made her look like an angel. She accessorized with a metallic clutch and gold heels. <p>Photo: &copy; Stefanie Rex/Picture Alliance via Getty Images
<H2>DAY FIVE</h2> <p>Sean and Dylan were also on hand for the screening of <i>Flag Day</i> on July 10. They matched each other in black looks and we love Dylan's very classy and unique belt! <p>Photo: &copy; Mustafa Yalcin/Andalou Agency via Getty Images
<p><strong>Spike Lee</strong> and his wife <strong>Tonya Lewis Lee</strong> complimented each other very nicely in black-and-white and grey looks at the <I>Flag Day</I> screening on July 10. <p>Photo: &copy; Mustafa Yalcin/Andalou Agency via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/marion-cotillard>Marion Cotillard</a></strong> pulled off her third amazing look at the festival at the <I>De Son Vivient</I> (<I>Peaceful</I>) screening on July 10. She looked so cool in a floral patterned denim dress! <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
<strong><a href=/tags/0/vanessa-paradis>Vanessa Paradis</strong></a> looked gorgeous in an asymmetrical <strong><a href=/tags/0/chanel>Chanel</a></strong> pink floral gown with a peplum skirt that also featured a waist tie at the <I>De Son Vivant</I> (<I>Peaceful</I>) screening on July 10. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<strong>Mélanie Laurent</strong> looked incredible in a red cape-dress at at <I>Flag Day</I> on July 10. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<strong>Katheryn Winnick</strong> chose a monochrome look with unique cutouts and a cape for the <I>Flag Day</I> screening on July 10. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
<strong><a href=/tags/0/victorias-secret>Victoria's Secret</a></strong> model <strong><a href=/tags/0/taylor-hill>Taylor Hill</a></strong> looked amazing in a black lace gown at the <I>De Son Vivant</I> (<I>Peaceful</I>) screening on July 10. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
<strong><a href=/tags/0/carla-bruni>Carla Bruni</a></strong>once again looked elegant in black at <I>De Son Vivient</I> (<I>Peaceful</I>) on July 10. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
<strong>Kimberley Garner</strong> dazzled in a gold dress with a thigh split that featured a unique ruffle. <p>Photo: &copy; P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/julia-roberts>Julia Roberts</a.</strong>'s husband, cinematographer <strong>Danny Moder</strong>, and his daughter, <Strong>Hazel</strong>, at <I>Flag Day</I> <p>Photo: &copy; P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
<h2>DAY FOUR</h2> Model <strong>Tina Kunakey</strong> went for drama in a colourful <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Valentino</strong></a> gown at the <em>Benedetta</em> screening on July 9. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/the-crown><strong><em>The Crown</em></strong></a>'s <a href=/tags/0/josh-oconnor><strong>Josh O'Connor</strong></a> also brought some colour to the same screening in a peach suit and sunglasses. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/izabel-goulart><strong>Izabel Goulart</strong></a> was incredible in a white one-shouldered gown at the <em>Benedetta</em> screening. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Co-stars <strong><a href=/tags/0/abigail-breslin>Abigail Breslin</strong></a>, <Strong><a href=/tags/0/matt-damon>Matt Damon</strong></a> and <strong>Camille Cottin</strong> were all smiles and clad in chic looks at the <I>Stillwater</I> photocall on July 9. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominique Charriau/WireImage
<H2>DAY THREE</h2> <p><strong><a href=/tags/0/jodie-turner-smith>Jodie Turner-Smith</a></strong> looked spectacular on the <I>Stillwater</I> red carpet in a yellow and white gown with feathers and a studded corset. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
<Strong><a href=/tags/0/matt-damon>Matt Damon</strong></a> and his <I>Stillwater</I> co-star <strong>Camille Cottin</strong> looked very classy and timeless in black. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Abigail-Breslin><strong>Abigail Breslin</strong></a> was gorgeous in green at the same event. She donned a custom <a href=/tags/0/dolce-gabbana><strong>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a> gown with coordinating <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<strong><a href=/tags/0/tilda-swinton>Tilda Swinton</a></strong> and her daughter <strong>Honor Swinton Byrne</strong> wore very different looks to the <I>The Souvenir Part 2</I> screening. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/tilda-swinton><strong>Tilda Swinton</strong></a> went for drama in a navy look at the <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a> dinner during the Cannes Film Festival on July 7. <p>Photo: &copy; Arnold Jerocki/GC Images
<p>For her second day at Cannes, <strong><a href=/tags/0/andie-macdowell>Andie MacDowell</a></strong> looked so glam in a one-shoulder white gown at the screening of <I>Tout s'est bien passé (Everything Was Fine)</I>. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Supermodel <strong><a href=/tags/0/candice-swanepoel>Candice Swanepoel</strong></a> returned to the croisette for the second day for the screening of <I>Tout s'est bien passé</I>. She looked gorgeous in a white <strong>Etro</strong> halterneck dress with a long train. <p>Photos: &copy; VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images and CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/oscars>Oscar</a></strong> nominee <strong>Isabelle Huppert</strong> looked cool and collected in a sleek black gown with a collar. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Helen Mirren kept things simple for her second red carpet of Cannes, wearing a simple white dress with a black belt. She paired it with a gold handbag and black-and-white headband with matching heels. <p>Photo: &copy; Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
<h2>DAY ONE</h2> <p><strong><a href=/tags/0/jessica-chastain>Jessica Chastain</a></strong> looked stunning as she stepped out to the premiere of <i>Annette</i> in a black <a href=/tags/0/dior><strong>Christian Dior Haute Couture</strong></a> gown and <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> jewels, including a diamond and ruby necklace. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/helen-mirren>Helen Mirren</a></strong> chose a yellow gown with semi-sheer sleeves and a cinched waist, which she paired with matching heels. She accessorized with a <strong><a href=/tags/0/dolce-and-gabbana>Dolce & Gabbana</a></strong> clutch. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<strong>Andie MacDowell</strong> looked gorgeous in a light green dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Singer and model <strong>Carla Bruni</strong> was her usual glamorous self on the <I>Annette</i> red carpet. <p>She accessorized with <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<strong><a href=/tags/0/jodie-foster>Jodie Foster</a></strong> and her wife <strong><a href=/tags/0/alexandra-hedison>Alexandra Hedison</a></strong> chose contrasting dresses and looked so in love at the <i>Annette</i> screening. <p>Jodie was in <a href=/tags/0/givenchy><strong>Givenchy</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
The festival began with its opening ceremony, at which <strong><a href=/tags/0/jodie-foster>Jodie Foster</a></strong> was honoured with a special Palme d'Or for her contributions to film. <I>Annette</i> was the first film to screen at the festival, playing at the same event. <p>The film's star, <strong><a href=/tags/0/maggie-gyllenhaal>Maggie Gyllenhaal</a></strong>, chose a gorgeous neutral gown with a scarf that doubled as a shawl on the red carpet. <p>She rounded out her gown with <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>DAY TWO</h2> <p><strong><A href=/tags/0/diane-kruger>Diane Kruger</strong></a> looked gorgeous in a sheer black gown at the <I>Tout s'est bien passé</I> premiere on July 7. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Supermodel <a href=/tags/0/candice-swanepoel><strong>Candice Swanepoel</strong></a> dazzled in a bespoke <a href=/tags/0/etro><strong>Etro</strong></a> bodysuit with <strong>Pomellato</strong> jewels to match. <p>Photo: &copy; Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Supermodel <strong><A href=/tags/0/Bella-hadid>Bella Hadid</a></strong> stepped out in a spectacular <strong><a href=/tags/0/jean-paul-gaultier>Jean-Paul Gaultier</a></strong> monochrome gown with a black lace train at the opening ceremony. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
At the big <em>Annette</em> premiere, <a href=/tags/0/marion-cotillard><strong>Marion Cotillard</strong></a> shone bright in a white lace dress enrobed in silver from <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel Haute Couture</strong></a> with Chanel Fine Jewelry. <p>Singer <strong>Angèle</strong> was the perfect counterpoint in an embellished black gown from Chanel. <p>Photo: &copy; Stefanie Rex/picture alliance via Getty Images
<strong>Kat Graham</strong> wore a green <strong>Etro</strong> gown and <strong>Pomellato</strong> jewels to the <i>Annette</i> screening and opening ceremony. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<strong>Spike Lee</strong> made a bold statement in a shocking pink suit from <a href=/tags/0/louis-vuitton><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></a>, black hat and <strong><a href=/tags/0/nike>Nike</a></strong> sneakers during the opening ceremony. He paired this look with matching sunglasses. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominique Charriau/WireImage
