2021 Cannes Film Festival: The most spectacular jewelry on the red carpet

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/cannes-film-festival><strong>Cannes Film Festival</strong></a> red carpet defines glamour. There is never a shortage of <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/02021070660867/2021-cannes-film-festival-red-carpet-looks/"><strong>beautiful gowns</strong></a> and megawatt jewelry. So, it is thrilling to see the 2021 Cannes Film Festival able to take place after the event was cancelled last year due to the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic. <p>Stars are making up for lost time and gracing the red carpet on the Croisette in some of the most breathtaking jewels we have seen, in dresses and outfits to match. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the most dazzling jewels that have hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet thus far!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage, Kate Green/Getty Images, Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering
Canadian beauty <a href=/tags/0/coco-rocha><strong>Coco Rocha</strong></a> made a dramatic entrance on July 13 at the <em>Aline, The Voice of Love</em> premiere in a <a href=/tags/0/dior><strong>Dior</strong></a> gown and <strong>Chaumet<strong> diamonds. <p>Photo: &copy; P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
There was no missing <a href=/tags/0/emma-weymouth><strong>Emma Weymouth</strong></a>'s statement necklace and ring at the same event. Her jewels were from <strong>Pomellato</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
Model <strong>Noel Capri Berry</strong> shone bright at the <em>Aline, The Voice of Love</em> Cannes screening on July 13 thanks to her chandelier earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Kate Green/Getty Images
On July 12, <a href=/tags/0/maggie-gyllenhaal><strong>Maggie Gyllenhaal</strong></a> captivated in asymmetric earrings from <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> at <em>The French Dispatch</em> screening. <p>Dark lipstick added even more drama to her ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Supermodel <a href=/tags/0/taylor-hill><strong>Taylor Hill</strong></a> added a pop of colour to her look with <a href=/tags/0/messika><strong>Messika</strong></a> High Jewelry, including the Colour Play Turquoise necklace, two-finger ring and matching earrings from the Messika by <a href=/tags/0/kate-moss><strong>Kate Moss</strong></a> collection while attending the <em>Tre Piani (Three Floors)</em> screening on July 11. <p>Photo: &copy; Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
All eyes were on <a href=/tags/0/bella-haddid><strong>Bella Hadid</strong></a> with her "lung necklace" detail on her <a href=/tags/0/schiaparelli><strong>Schiaparelli</strong></a> dress accented with Chopard</strong></a> Haute Joaillerie at the premiere of <em>Tre Piani (Three Floors)<em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/maggie-gyllenhaal><strong>Maggie Gyllenhaal</strong></a> added a punch of colour to her look with red lipstick and blue chandelier earrings at the Kering Women In Motion Awards Photocall on July 11, 2021 in Cannes. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Also at the event, <a href=/tags/0/jodie-turner-smith><strong>Jodie Turner-Smith</strong></a> wowed in a <a href=/tags/0/gucci><strong>Gucci</strong></a> gown and green jewels from the Gucci High Jewelry collection. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/salma-hayek><strong>Salma Hayek</strong></a>'s wavy half updo ensured her swirling earring didn't go unnoticed at the Kering Women In Motion Awards. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/jodie-turner-smith><strong>Jodie Turner-Smith</strong></a> topped her <a href=/tags/0/gucci><strong>Gucci</strong></a> suit with a blooming floral ear cuff at the Women In Motion talk photocall on July 11. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
Spanish actress <strong>Paz Vega</strong> had all eyes on her with <a href=/tags/0/messika><strong>Messika</strong></a> Private High Jewelry Diamond Equalizer earrings and the Concorde ring at the <em>De Son Vivant (Peaceful)</em> screening on July 10. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/marion-cotillard><strong>Marion Cotillard</strong></a> accented her patterned denim <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a> outfit with Chanel High Jewelry, including the "Diamond Sillage" earrings in 18K white gold and diamonds from the N°5 collection when she stepped out to the <em>De Son Vivant (Peaceful)</em> screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 10. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/maggie-gyllenhaal><strong>Maggie Gyllenhaal</strong></a> sparkled from all angles thanks to her ear cuff and choker necklace from the <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> Green Carpet Collection at the <em>Benedetta</em> screening on July 9. <p>Photo: &copy; Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
<strong>Izabel Goulart</strong> was dripping in shimmering stones at the <em>Benedetta</em> screening on July 9, 2021. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/jodie-turner-smith><strong>Jodie Turner-Smith</strong></a> was an absolute vision in an embellished <a href=/tags/0/gucci><strong>Gucci</strong></a> gown at the <em>Stillwater</em> premiere on July 8. <p>Her dazzling jewelry featured a range of gems from the Gucci Hortus Deliciarum High Jewelry collection, including a necklace adorned with yellow beryls and diamonds. <p>Photo: &copy; P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Italian beauty <strong>Beatrice Valli</strong> wowed in gradient pink drop earrings at the <em>Stillwater</em> screening at the Cannes Film Festival on July 8. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<strong>Izabel Goulart</strong> was also in attendance at the screening. The model shone in an embellished <a href=/tags/0/etro><strong>Etro</strong></a> outfit and <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Look closely and you will see that <a href=/tags/0/jodie-turner-smith><strong>Jodie Turner-Smith</strong></a> rounded out her <a href=/tags/0/gucci><strong>Gucci</strong></a> outfit with snake earrings at the <em>After Yang</em> photocall on July 8! <p>Photo: &copy; Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
French actress <a href=/tags/0/Isabelle-Huppert><strong>Isabelle Huppert</strong></a> was so cool at the <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> Paradise Dinner on July 7 in jewelry from the brand, including an ornate necklace, statement round earrings and bracelets. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Bella-Hadid><strong>Bella Hadid</strong></a> was dripping in diamonds – and emeralds – at the same event. <p>The supermodel was decked out in earrings and rings from the brand's Precious Lace collection. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
At the <em>Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine)</em> screening at the Cannes Film Festival on July 7, <a href=/tags/0/candice-swanepoel><strong>Candice Swanepoel</strong></a>'s choker almost looked like it was part of her halterneck gown! <p>The beauty was in <a href=/tags/0/messika><strong>Messika</strong></a> High Jewelry, including the necklace, earrings and multiple rings. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
At the same screening, <a href=/tags/0/diane-kruger><strong>Diane Kruger</strong></a> rounded out her <a href=/tags/0/giorgio-armani><strong>Giorgio Armani</strong></a> gown with a black hair ribbon and radiating <strong>Chaumet</strong> earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
There was no missing <a href=/tags/0/helen-mirren><strong>Helen Mirren</strong></a> at the <em>Annette</em> screening with her canary yellow <a href=/tags/0/dolce-gabbana><strong>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a> gown accented with diamond and emerald jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; Kate Green/Getty Images
<strong>Melanie Thierry</strong>'s swirling ear cuff at the <em>Annette</em> screening and opening night didn't get lost in her tousled blonde hair. <P>She actually had on a few ear clips from <a href=/tags/0/boucheron><strong>Boucheron</strong></a>! They featured yellow gold and diamonds. <p>Photo: &copy; Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
<a href=/tags/0/jessica-chastain><strong>Jessica Chastain</strong></a> added a pop of red to her black <a href=/tags/0/dior><strong>Christian Dior Haute Couture</strong></a> gown at the <i>Annette</i> premiere with <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> jewels, including a statement necklace featuring 112.52 carats of oval-shaped rubies and 13.57 carats of diamonds, plus, an 18ct white gold ring composed of a 7.05 carat heart-shaped ruby. <p>Photo: &copy; Stefanie Rex/picture alliance via Getty Images
Supermodel <a href=/tags/0/candice-swanepoel><strong>Candice Swanepoel</strong></a> was already dazzling in a bespoke <a href=/tags/0/etro><strong>Etro</strong></a> bodysuit at the <em>Annette</em> screening but her <strong>Pomellato</strong> earrings and necklace took things to the next level. <p>She had on pieces from the Gioia High Jewelry Collection, including a white gold Catene necklace featuring 1,928 diamonds and coordinating earrings featuring 564 diamonds. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
Also at the <em>Annette</em> premiere, <a href=/tags/0/jodie-foster><strong>Jodie Foster</strong></a> added more sparkle to her embellished <a href=/tags/0/givenchy><strong>Givenchy</strong></a> white gown with earrings from the <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> Red Carpet Collection featuring 22.01 carats of pear-shaped diamonds. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/bella-hadid><strong>Bella Hadid </strong></a> struck a pose at the Cannes opening ceremony and screening of <em>Annette</em> in a monochromatic vintage <a href=/tags/0/jean-paul-gaultier><strong>Jean Paul Gaultier</strong></a> gown paired with <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> jewelry. <p>Her earrings were part of the Red Carpet Collection and featured 5.82 carats of diamonds. The model donned two rings, with one featuring a 5.45 carat marquise-cut diamond with 2.11 carats of other diamonds and the second was a 2.42 carat heart-shaped ruby ring with 1.64 carats of diamonds. <p>Photo: &copy; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering
<a href=/tags/0/maggie-gyllenhaal><strong>Maggie Gyllenhaal</strong></a> juxtaposed the triangular cutout in her <a href=/tags/0/celine><strong>Celine</strong></a> gown with <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> earrings crafted out of white gold, titanium and 11.32 carats of diamonds at the opening ceremony gala dinner of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
At the <em>Annette</em> press conference on July 7, <a href=/tags/0/marion-cotillard><strong>Marion Cotillard</strong></a> accessorized with colourful <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a> logo earrings and rings. <p>Her earrings are from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2021 RTW collection and the rings are from the Chanel Cruise 2021/22 collection. <p>Even her lipstick coordinated with the pink stones in her drop earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
