'Glee' cast pays tribute to Naya Rivera on the one-year anniversary of her death By Heather Cichowski

It has been one year since Naya Rivera went missing on California's Lake Piru on July 8, 2020 in a boating incident with then-four-year-old son, Josey, and it was later confirmed by autopsy results that the actress died from accidental drowning in the tragic event. To mark the sombre anniversary, Naya's Glee co-stars and loved ones took to social media to share their tributes to the fallen star.

"It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption," began Heather Morris. "You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between.

"Your legacy lives on in kindness and being 'that sassy queen' in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."

The actress shared a series of photos, including a shot of Naya. The third was a video of Heather getting a tattoo on her arm. The final shot showed off the tribute ink. It said, "Tomorrow is not promised."

Jenna Uschkowitz wrote on Instagram, "Always a light, always with us. My heart is with you and your family today. love you Nougs." The actress uploaded a photo of Naya performing.

Many Glee cast members shared portraits of Naya to their pages, including Chris Colfer.

Jane Lynch, who played Sue Sylvester, shared an image from Naya's Glee days in her role as Santana Lopez on Twitter and wrote, "Remembering."

Kevin McHale posted a shot of the late actress to Instagram. The caption read, "I miss you. Every single day."

Amber Riley uploaded a tender shot of Naya and Josey at the beach. "I miss and love you," the caption read with a kissing face emoji at the end.

Matthew Morrison and Lea Michele posted tribute photos to Naya on their Instagrams.

Josey was discovered alone on the boat Naya rented on Lake Piru during a search. She was later presumed dead and was thought to have drowned in the incident. After a five-day search, a team located a body on July 13 and autopsy results identified her and confirmed the cause of death. No foul play was suspected and the authorities called it a "tragic accident."



In January, many of Naya's loved ones publicly paid tribute to the late actress on what would have been her 34th birthday.

"Happy Birthday my angel. I can’t write a sappy monologue because it’s just too hard...but I love you and I can't describe how much I miss you," Heather wrote on Instagram, next to a black-and-white photo of the pair giving each other an air kiss.