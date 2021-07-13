'The Crown' and 'The Mandalorian' lead the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards By Zach Harper

The Crown received a massive 24 Emmy Awards nominations on July 13, with all of its stars and even one of its guest stars receiving nods for their work on the show.

The Netflix smash hit was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Josh O'Connor, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Emerald Fennell, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies all received nominations for their acting work. It's already been a very successful awards season for Emma, Josh and Gillian, who received Golden Globes for their roles as Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Margaret Thatcher in Season 4 of the drama, respectively, back in the winter.

The Mandalorian, Disney's Star Wars series based on Boba Fett, picked up the same number of nominations. Apple's Ted Lasso also scored high in terms of nods, aside The Handmaid's Tale and Lovecraft Country.

Kate Winslet got a nomination for her work in HBO series Mare of Easttown, which is also up for Best Limited Series or TV Movie. Her co-star Jean Smart was nominated twice – both for her work on that series and on comedy Hacks.

Fans who were saddened by Regé-Jean Page's exit from Bridgerton will be pleased to see he's up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The show is also nominated for Oustanding Drama Series.

This year's Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sept. 19 in a ceremony that will be hosted by Cedric The Entertainer.

A full list of nominees is available on the Emmys website. Here are the nominees most relevant to HELLO! Canada readers:

Outstanding Drama Series:

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Handmaid's Tale

This is Us



Outstanding Comedy Series:

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter,Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Chris Sullivan, This is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis,Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

June Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Series:

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision



Outstanding Television Movie:

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie's Love

Uncle Frank

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This is Us



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live

Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kirsten Wiig, Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Outstanding Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program:

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race