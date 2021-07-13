'The Crown' and 'The Mandalorian' lead the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards
By Zach Harper
The Crown received a massive 24 Emmy Awards nominations on July 13, with all of its stars and even one of its guest stars receiving nods for their work on the show.
The Netflix smash hit was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Josh O'Connor, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Emerald Fennell, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies all received nominations for their acting work. It's already been a very successful awards season for Emma, Josh and Gillian, who received Golden Globes for their roles as Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Margaret Thatcher in Season 4 of the drama, respectively, back in the winter.
The Mandalorian, Disney's Star Wars series based on Boba Fett, picked up the same number of nominations. Apple's Ted Lasso also scored high in terms of nods, aside The Handmaid's Tale and Lovecraft Country.
Kate Winslet got a nomination for her work in HBO series Mare of Easttown, which is also up for Best Limited Series or TV Movie. Her co-star Jean Smart was nominated twice – both for her work on that series and on comedy Hacks.
Fans who were saddened by Regé-Jean Page's exit from Bridgerton will be pleased to see he's up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The show is also nominated for Oustanding Drama Series.
This year's Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sept. 19 in a ceremony that will be hosted by Cedric The Entertainer.
A full list of nominees is available on the Emmys website. Here are the nominees most relevant to HELLO! Canada readers:
Outstanding Drama Series:
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Mandalorian
Lovecraft Country
Pose
The Handmaid's Tale
This is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter,Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
MJ Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Chris Sullivan, This is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis,Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
June Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited Series:
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Television Movie:
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie's Love
Uncle Frank
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kirsten Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Competition Program:
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program:
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race