2021 Cannes Film Festival: All the beautiful red carpet looks from the amfAR gala

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/Cannes-Film-Festival><strong>Cannes Film Festival</strong></a> is always filled with glamour, but one of the glitziest nights of the festival is the <a href=/tags/0/amfar><strong>amfAR Gala</strong></a>. The red carpet fundraising event returned on July 16, hosted by <a href=/tags/0/sharon-stone><strong>Sharon Stone</strong></a>. <p>Stars, including <a href=/tags/0/rachel-brosnahan><strong>Rachel Brosnahan</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/regina-king><strong>Regina King</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/nina-dobrev><strong>Nina Dobrev</strong></a>, descended on the Villa Eilenroc in Cap d'Antibes, France for a night to remember in their finest fashion. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best looks from the amfAR Cannes Gala 2021.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR, Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR, JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/nina-dobrev><strong>Nina Dobrev</strong></a> turned heads in a dramatic black gown with a necklace to match. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
<a href=/tags/0/sharon-stone><strong>Sharon Stone</strong></a> wowed in a flowing purple gown trimmed with coordinating feathers. <p>Photo: &copy; JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Darren-Criss><strong>Darren Criss</strong></a> elevated his all-black ensemble with a sequined jacket. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
<a href=/tags/0/Rachel-Brosnahan><strong>Rachel Brosnahan</strong></a> made a dramatic statement in a peach gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
<a href=/tags/0/hana-cross><strong>Hana Cross</strong></a> smouldered in black. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
<a href=/tags/0/julianne-hough><strong>Julianne Hough</strong></a> went for high glamour in an ivory gown with cutout and swirling skirt. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
<a href=/tags/0/Maria-Bakalova><strong>Maria Bakalova</strong></a> went for Old Hollywood glamour with her black gown with sparkling bodice. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
<a href=/tags/0/kat-graham><strong>Kat Graham</strong></a> lit up the night in an ornate gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
All eyes were on <a href=/tags/0/regina-king><strong>Regina King</strong></a> in her regal black-and-white gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
<strong>Mj Rodriguez</strong></a> was a dream in a printed turquoise cutout gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
<a href=/tags/0/spike-lee><strong>Spike Lee</strong></a> brought his signature colourful fashion to the amfAR Gala 2021 red carpet. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR
Model <a href=/tags/0/stella-maxwell><strong>Stella Maxwell </strong></a> added a pop of colour to her gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR
Model <a href=/tags/0/cindy-bruna><strong>Cindy Bruna</strong></a> proved that black and white can be a dramatic combination. <p>Photo: &copy; JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images
