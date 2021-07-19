Oh, Canada! Athletes you should keep a close eye on during the Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics officially open July 23, with some events kicking off a bit earlier this week. The games, which were postponed due to <Strong><a href=/tags/0/covid-19>COVID-19</a></strong>, will see Canada send 370 athletes to compete across 70 sports, the largest group we've sent to a Summer Olympics since 1984. <p>For 226 of those athletes, it will be their first ever Olympics. Many are returning for their second round – or even third or more. Canada has some solid chances of medalling across many events, including swimming, soccer, beach volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, track and field, canoe sprinting, diving, wrestling and much more. <p>We've rounded up some Canadians who are highly likely to get on the podium in Tokyo. For some, it will be their first time taking home an Olympic medal – for others, they'll be adding to an already impressive haul. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see Canadians whose faces you may already know and some who might become more familiar to you over the next few weeks. Go Canada!</strong> <P>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Damian Warner</h2> <p><strong>Country:</strong> Canada <p><strong>Age:</strong> 31 <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Decathlon <p><strong>Previous Olympics:</strong> 2016 (Rio de Janeiro, bronze) <p>London, Ont.-born Damian holds the Canadian record for the decathlon, which also happens to be the fourth-highest score in the history of the sport. The intense combined athletic event features 10 events that test endurance, strength and speed, which usually take place over two days, including 100, 400 and 1,500-metre sprints, long jump, shot put, high jump, 110 metre hurdles, the discus and javelin throw and pole vault. <p>In addition to winning bronze for Canada in Rio in 2016, Damian holds gold medals from the 2014 Commonwealth Games, 2015 and 2019 Pan American Games, and silver and bronze medals from three World Athletics Championships. <p>He also recently became a dad after his partner, former hurdler <strong>Jennifer Cotten</strong>, gave birth to their son, <Strong>Theo</strong>, in March. <p>Damian has solid chances of bringing home a medal again in Tokyo over the next few weeks, with data company Gracenote predicting he'll win gold. <p>Photo: &copy; JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>Kylie Masse</h2> <p><strong>Country:</strong> Canada <p><strong>Age:</strong> 25 <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Swimming <p><strong>Previous Olympics:</strong> 2016 (Rio de Janeiro, bronze) <p>Kylie, who hails from LaSalle, Ont. near Windsor, tied for bronze in the 100-metre backstroke at the Rio games in 2016. Since then, she's blazed ahead in the pool, smashing records. She's the current world champion in the 100-metre backstroke right now, and won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in that event and the 200-metre backstroke, where she set records. <p>It's no surprise that analysts expect she's highly likely to win gold at Tokyo in the 100-metre backstroke. <p>Photo: &copy; Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
<h2>Laurence Vincent-Lapointe</h2> <p><strong>Country:</strong> Canada <p><strong>Age:</strong> 29 <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Canoe sprint <p><strong>Previous Olympics:</strong> None <p>Trois-Rivières-born Laurence, whose nickname is "Smiley," started to learn to canoe and kayak when she was 12 or 13, according to the International Canoe Federation. <p>"At first, it was really bad because I was tall," she told the ICF. "It was hard for me to keep my balance and I didn't like kayaking. I would keep tipping and in canoe, too, even more son in canoe, but I liked it. It was more of a challenge to do canoeing. I kept going, but it took me two years of falling before I did a practice without falling." <p>She's more than risen to the challenge. She's gone on to become an 11-time canoe sprint world champion in both singles and doubles events, in which she competes with <strong>Katie Vincent</strong>. She's projected to win gold in both the singles and doubles canoe sprint events in Tokyo this summer. <p>In her personal life, Laurence holds a degree in biomedical sciences from the Université de Montréal, and her dream is to become a doctor. <p>Photo: &copy; ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes</h2> <p><strong>Country:</strong> Canada <p><strong>Ages:</strong> 34 and 28 <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Beach volleyball <p><strong>Previous Olympics:</strong> 2016 (Rio de Janeiro - Sarah only) <p>Kitchener, Ont.-born Sarah and Toronto native Melissa are also two of Canada's strongest gold medal hopes in Tokyo. Sarah previously competed in Rio in 2016 with <strong>Heather Bansley</strong>, making it to the quarterfinals before the duo were knocked out by Germany's <strong>Laura Ludwig</strong> and <strong>Kira Walkenhorst</strong>. Later that year, she partnered with Melissa, and they went on to win gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. They've also won six FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour gold medals and were the 2019 world champions. It's no surprise many sportscasters are predicting they'll top the podium in Tokyo. <p>Photo: &copy; Gerd Schifferl/SEPA.Media /Getty Images
<h2>Jennifer Abel</h2> <p><strong>Country:</strong> Canada <p><strong>Age:</strong> 29 <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Diving <p><strong>Previous Olympics:</strong> 2008, 2012, 2016 <p>Montreal-born Jennifer <p>Jennifer, who is now a big fan of barbecue and outdoor summer festivals in her hometown of Montreal, started diving when she was five years old and had already begun competing a year later. <p>She won bronze in London in 2012 with <strong>Émilie Heymans</strong> (who has since retired), and she holds a total of six gold medals from Commonwealth Games and Pan American Games in individual and synchronized events (with <strong>Mélisa Citrini-Beaulieu</strong>) since then. It's highly likely she could add some more Olympic medals to her collection in Tokyo. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick Smith/Getty Images
<h2>Meaghan Benfeito</h2> <p><strong>Country:</strong> Canada <p><strong>Age:</strong> 32 <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Diving <p><strong>Previous Olympics:</strong> 2012 and 2016 <p>Montreal-born Meaghan is a three-time Olympic bronze medalist, having made the podium with former partner <strong>Roseline Filion</strong> in London and Rio de Janeiro in the 10-metre synchronized event, and individually in Rio in the 10-metre platform event. <p>She's been diving since 2005 and was inspired by Canadian Olympic medallists <strong>Émelie Heymans</strong> and <strong>Alexandre Despatie</strong>. <p>Meaghan will be competing individually and in the synchronized event with <strong>Caeli McKay</strong> in Tokyo this summer, and could very likely add more medals to her already impressive Olympics haul. Since Rio, she's won double gold in the 2019 Pan Am Games, and won gold with Caeli at the 2021 FINA World Cup. <p>Photo: &copy; PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>Rosie MacLennan</h2> <p><strong>Country:</strong> Canada <p><strong>Ages:</strong> 32 <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Trampoline <p><strong>Previous Olympics:</strong> 2012, 2016 <p>King, Ont.-born Rosie is a true trailblazer. She was the first ever trampolinist to win gold medals in two consecutive Olympics, topping the podium in London and Rio. Throughout her career, she's also won three world championships, and 13 other gold medals at various Pan Am Games, Pan Am Championships and Pacific Rim Championships. She had the honour of being the flag bearer for Canada during the Opening Ceremony in Rio, and she's predicted by many to add to her extensive medals collection in Tokyo. <p>Photo: &copy; David Ramos/Getty Images
<h2>Elsabeth "Ellie" Black</h2> <p><strong>Country:</strong> Canada <p><strong>Ages:</strong> 24 <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Trampoline <p><strong>Previous Olympics:</strong> 2012, 2016 <p>It's very likely we could see Halifax-born Ellie on the podium for the first time at the Olympics in Tokyo. Considered Canada's greatest gymnast of all time, she finished fifth in Rio in the individual all-around event, a record for a Canadian, and went on to top the podium at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in 2019 Pan American Games. <p>Photo: &copy; Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
<h2>Erica Wiebe</h2> <p><strong>Country:</strong> Canada <p><strong>Ages:</strong> 32 <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Wrestling <p><strong>Previous Olympics:</strong> 2016 <p>Stittsville, Ont.-born Erica won gold in the women's freestyle wrestling event in Rio in 2016, and it's highly likely she could add another medal to her haul. <p>Since 2016, she powered through several injuries in 2019 to take bronze at the Pan Am Championships that year and in 2021, won bronze at the International Ukrainian Tournament and gold at the Matteo Pellicone Tournament. <p>Erica wrestles professionally. She's the captain of the Mumbai Maharathi team in the Indian Pro Wrestling League, and makes about $80,000 a year, which is a pretty rare feat for wrestlers. <p>Photo: &copy; TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>Andre De Grasse</h2> <p><strong>Country:</strong> Canada <p><strong>Ages:</strong> 26 <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Track and field (sprinting) <p><strong>Previous Olympics:</strong> 2016 <p>Andre started his athletic life playing basketball in high school in Scarborough, Ont., and even competed against Andrew Wiggins, who later went on to be picked first overall in the 2014 NBA draft. Andre started sprinting around the same time and also competed in long jump. He quickly distinguished himself on the track, and went on to take his first ever gold medals at the 2013 Canada Games. He competed for the University of Southern California in college before taking gold in the Pan American Games in Toronto in 2015. <p>In Rio in 2016, Andre won three medals, taking silver in the 200 metres, bronze in the 100 metres and another bronze in the 4x100-metre relay. No Canadian sprinter had ever medalled three times in a single Olympics. <p>Although the 2018 season saw him dealing with a hamstring injury, he made a big comeback a year later. His chances of bringing more medals home in Tokyo are pretty high, since he went on to take bronze in the 100 metres and silver in the 200 metres at the 2019 World Athletics Championships. <p>Since Rio, he's also focused on his family. He's married to U.S. hurdler <strong>Nia Ali</strong>, with whom he welcomed a daughter in 2018. <p>Photo: &copy; Christian Petersen/Getty Images
<h2>Maggie MacNeil</h2> <p><strong>Country:</strong> Canada <p><strong>Ages:</strong> 21 <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Swimming <p><strong>Previous Olympics:</strong> None <p>London, Ont.-born Maggie will be competing for the first time for Canada's Olympic team in Tokyo, and there's a good chance some hardware could be put around her neck thanks to her impressive speed in the pool. She currently holds the Americas record for the 100-metre butterfly, and is also the world champion in the event. Maggie, who hopes to be a doctor or lawyer one day, competed with Olympic medalists <strong>Penny Oleksiak</strong> and <strong>Taylor Ruck</strong> on Canada's 4x100-metre freestyle relay team in the 2019 World Championships, winning bronze, and took gold in the 100-metre butterly at the same event. <p>In her spare time, she likes playing the violin and clarinet. <p>Photo: &copy; MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>Sydney Pickrem</h2> <p><strong>Country:</strong> Canada <p><strong>Ages:</strong> 24 <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Swimming <p><strong>Previous Olympics:</strong> 2016 <p>Florida-born Sydney is a dual citizen who competes for Canada in medley and backstroke events and already has an impressive Olympic record, finishing sixth in Rio when she was just 19 years old. Canada won six medals in the pool at Rio, and Sydney could help build on that this year. Since Rio, she's won four bronze medals at two different world championships, three of which were in 2019. <p>Photo: &copy; Clive Rose/Getty Images
<h2>Penny Oleksiak</h2> <p><strong>Country:</strong> Canada <p><strong>Ages:</strong> 21 <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Swimming <p><strong>Previous Olympics:</strong> 2016 <p>Five years ago, Penny thrilled Canadians when she won four medals in Rio at the age of just 16 years old. She also set a world record while qualifying for the 100-metre freestyle event at the time. Since then, she's pulled in an impressive medal haul, taking three silvers at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, five golds at the 2017 World Junior Championships and five bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships. <p>Like many other Olympians, Penny comes from a sporting family. Her brother is the Dallas Stars' <Strong>Jamie Oleksiak</strong>, sister <strong>Hayley</strong> is on the Northeastern University rowing team and her mother was a swimmer, holding Scottish records. <p>Photo: &copy; Lucas Oleniuk/Toronto Star via Getty Images
<h2>Canada's women's soccer team</h2> <p>After taking bronze in Rio and London, Canada has big hopes to equal that or capture silver (or even gold?!) in Tokyo. <p>Veteran captain <strong>Christine Sinclair</strong> is helming the squad again this time around, and she's joined by previous Olympians <Strong>Stephanie Labbé</strong> (goal), <Strong>Kadeisha Buchanan</strong> (defence, pictured), <strong>Quinn</strong> (midfield). The team was thrilling to watch in Rio and London, and no doubt will be the same way in Tokyo. <p>Photos: &copy; Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
<h2>Canada's men's basketball team</h2> <p>Coached by <strong>Nick Nurse</STRONG> of Toronto Raptors fame, the squad includes <strong>Andrew Wiggins</strong> (pictured left), who was picked first overall in the 2014 NBA draft, along with other NBA stars such as <strong>RJ Barrett</strong> of the New York Knicks, <strong>Cory Joseph</strong> of the Detroit Pistons and more. Four members of the squad currently play professionally in Germany, Puerto Rico, Spain and China. <p>Canada has not medalled men's basketball at the Summer Olympics since 1936, but this squad has some of the best chances yet for them to get on the podium and analysts are hopeful the silver medal finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games can help buoy them in Tokyo. <p>Photo: &copy; Hector Vivas/LatinContent via Getty Images
<h2>Canada's women's basketball team</h2> <p>Ranked fourth overall in the world standings, there's a solid chance the Canadian women could get on the podium in Tokyo. The squad features WNBA superstar <strong>Kia Nurse</strong> (pictured), along with <strong>Natalia Achonwa</strong> and <strong>Bridget Carleton</strong>, who also play in the league. <strong>Miranda Ayim</strong>, one of the flag bearers for Canada during the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo, is also on board. <P>We're positive the country will rally around these incredible players as they look to bring home Canada's first Olympic basketball medal since 1936. <p>Photo: &copy; Christian Petersen via Getty Images
