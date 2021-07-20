Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate third anniversary of their engagement by sharing unseen photos By Heather Cichowski

How time flies when you're in love! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their third anniversary of when they got engaged. In honour of the special day, the celebrity couple shared glowing tributes to each other on social media.

"3 years ago today," the Jonas Brothers member wrote on July 19, with a diamond ring and red heart emoji. The corresponding photo captured the couple appearing to enjoy a romantic dinner by the water from the day.

The actress shared an equally heart-warming shot of the pair snuggling with her diamond engagement ring visible on her hand. The image was taken in Crete. According to the date stamp, it was from July 19, 2018, when they got engaged!

"My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you," Priyanka penned, adding a red heart emoji at the end.

In celebration of their third engagement anniversary, it appears Nick hired the Manchester String Quartet to charm his love at a romantic outdoor gathering. The group specializes in classic covers of popular songs and Priyanka and Nick shared videos on Instagram Stories of the musicians playing at a breathtaking outdoor venue.

PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra opens up on her marriage to Nick Jonas and one of the biggest rules they have

It was a double happy occasion because the day before, July 18, Priyanka celebrated her 39th birthday.

Nick wasn't able to be with his wife on her birthday, but he posted a romantic Instagram on the day.

"Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you," the 28-year-old said. He included a red heart emoji at the end.

He included a glamorous shot of Priyanka now and a throwback one of her in a similar pink sari.

Priyanka is currently filming Citadel in London and she marked her birthday in the city.

As previously mentioned, Nick and Priyanka got engaged in July 2018 after reportedly a few months of dating. The pair first met about a year earlier and remained in touch. Initial reports stated that the couple got engaged after Nick closed down a Tiffany's store in London. It was later confirmed by the couple that Nick has popped the question when they shared photos of their engagement party and roka ceremony in August.

They memorably married in December 2018 in a lavish, multi-day ceremony in the actress's home country of India.

The couple marked their two-year wedding anniversary back in December with equally sweet Instagram posts.

"Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas," Priyanka penned in on honour of the relationship milestone. She included a snap of her and Nick walking in London.

The American singer wrote of his wife, "Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you."

He included a series of snapshots from their wedding.

Nick elaborated in a second post, "Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding. I can’t believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful."