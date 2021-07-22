Former Olympians Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir give fans a tour of their hotel rooms in Tokyo By Heather Cichowski

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are in Tokyo for the Olympics! In keeping with their tradition, the broadcasters gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their hotel rooms, where they'll be staying when they're not busy covering the Summer Games.

The former Olympians shared their tours to their Instagrams. Tara helped Johnny film his and vice versa. Both of their rooms offer gorgeous views and plenty of space. The American figure skaters already appear to have made themselves at home in the hotel rooms because the spaces are fully stocked with snacks, personal items and some major fashion.

"Every Olympics we do a room tour! Showing you where we will be for the next month and some of our favourite things," Tara explained on Instagram as she invited Johnny – and followers virtually – into her hotel room. The first thing that caught the eyes of everyone was all the shoes neatly lined up around the space.

According to the 39-year-old, the best part of her room is the snack drawer. It is located in a drawer beneath the shoes. Tara also has a chocolate snack drawer in the nightstand!

Tara then took over the camera for Johnny's hotel room tour. They appear to have very similar rooms in Tokyo. For the tour, Johnny went right into his wardrobe.

"I feel like clothes are always a big part of my Olympic Games," the 37-year-old explained. "So, I colour coordinated everything, just so I stay nice and organized."

He gave fans a preview of some of the outfits we'll hopefully see him in as he covers the Tokyo Olympic Games as a commentator. He has a rolling rack for black clothes, another for white pieces and a third for colourful items – which isn't something he wears often. With the Olympics being held in Japan, the figure skater is focused on representing local designers, including Issey Miyake.

Rather than a snack drawer, Johnny has a snack bar. He used his drawers in his hotel room to store his incredible jewelry. He also packed some amazing shoes.

Johnny had previously shared a photo of all the luggage he travelled with to Tokyo and he answered fans' question that his suitcases "get stored in the nether-regions of the hotel."

Both Tara and Johnny's hotel room tours ended with a preview of their beauty products in their bathrooms. They even have matching toothbrushes!