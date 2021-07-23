2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics: The best moments from the Opening Ceremony

The <a href=/tags/0/olympics><strong>Olympics</strong></a> are finally here! Athletes from around the world stepped out to the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on July 23 for the Opening Ceremony of the <a href=/tags/0/tokyo-olympics><strong>2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics</strong></a>. <p>It was wonderful to have the event finally happen after delays due to the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic, and it was especially fantastic to see all of the <a href=https://ca.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/02021071960947/canadian-athletes-you-should-watch-2020-tokyo-summer-olympics><strong>athletes representing Team Canada</strong></a> at the Summer Games. <p>The entire Opening Ceremony was a beautiful display and celebration, and there were a few very special moments, including watching <a href=/tags/0/naomi-osaka><strong>Naomi Osaka</strong></a> light the Olympic cauldron and see royals in attendance. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) for the best moments from the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images and Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
The ceremony kicked off with a moving sight: Several athletes working out on their own. That isn't unusual, but the amount of distance between them – along with the stadium containing just 950 spectators, when it's built to house 65,000 – brought home the reality of the last year-and-a-half of the <strong><a href=/tags/0/coronavirus>coronavirus</a></strong> pandemic in a much different way. <p>Photo: &copy; Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images
There were several spectacular performances, full of dancing and singing, throughout the ceremony. <p>Photo: &copy; Jamie Squire/Getty Images
The centrepiece of those opening performances were the giant Olympic rings, this time constructed out of wood from trees planted during the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. <p>Photo: &copy; Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Japan's flag was raised to open the Parade of Nations, in which every competing country introduces its athletes. <p>Photo: &copy; Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images
Team Canada looked great! They were led by flag bearers basketball player Miranda Ayim and rugby sevens player Nathan Hirayama. Go Canada, go! <p>Photo: &copy; Clive Rose/Getty Images
If you're thinking, "... hey, doesn't Canada have more athletes than this?" Yes, we do – only 30 attended the Opening Ceremony, partly because some of them are already competing or set to do so very soon, so they're opting to focus on training instead of joining the Parade of Nations. <p>Photo: &copy; Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Prince Albert of Monaco was spotted arriving at the Opening Ceremony for #Tokyo2020! <p>Did you know he's a former Olympian? He competed for Monaco in bobsledding events in five consecutive Winter Olympics before retiring in 2002. <p>Photo: &copy; LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/emperor-naruhito><strong>Emperor Naruhito</strong></a> was also at the event. He is seen waving next to the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), <strong>Thomas Bach</strong>. <p>The <a href=/tags/0/japanese-royals><strong>Japanese Royal</strong></a> delivered a speech during the Opening Ceremony. <p>Photo: &copy; Wei Zheng/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images
This drone display was one of the captivating moments of the Opening Ceremony. <p>Photo: &copy; Leon Neal/Getty Images
It wouldn't be the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics Games without plenty of magical fireworks! <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick Smith/Getty Images
This shot of the breath-taking fireworks with all of the Olympic athletes dressed in their colourful uniforms will not be forgotten. <p>Photo: &copy; Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/naomi-osaka><strong>Naomi Osaka</strong></a> had the amazing honour of carrying the Olympic torch to light the Olympic cauldron! <p>Photo: &copy; Dylan Martinez - Pool/Getty Images
The tennis player ascended the steps to light the Olympic cauldron. <p>Photo: &copy; Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Let the games begin! Naomi stood proudly holding the Olympic torch with the Olympic cauldron burning brightly behind her. <p>Photo: &copy; Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
There certainly was no shortage of fireworks during the Opening Ceremony! This awe-inspiring display went off as Naomi lit the Olympic cauldron. <p>Photo: &copy; Maja Hitij/Getty Images
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved