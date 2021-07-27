Olympic glory! Canadians who have won medals in Tokyo so far

The <strong><a href=/tags/0/tokyo-summer-olympics>2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics</a></strong> are well underway, and it's already been a very successful Games for Canada! <p>Canadian athletes have won eight medals so far, with plenty more opportunities to strike gold, silver and bronze until Aug. 8. <p>Most of Canada's success over the first few days has come in the pool. Our women's swimmers are some of the best in the world, and they have been kicking and crawling their way to glory in Tokyo very early – and we could see Canadian swimmers take several more medals over the next few days, too. <p>So far, Canada has won two gold medals, three silver and three bronze. <p>Canada has its largest team since 1984 in Los Angeles at Tokyo this year, having sent 371 athletes to Japan, competing across 30 sports. Analysts had said it was likely they could win up to 20 medals. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see our athletes who have gotten onto the podium and experienced some Olympic glory!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Maude Charron</h2> <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Weightlifting <p><strong>Event:</strong> Women's 64kg <p><strong>Medal:</strong> Gold <p>The Rimouski, Que. native lifted a whopping 105 kilograms to pick up 236 points from the judges and take gold! Canada has not won a weightlifting medal since 2012. <p>Congrats! <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard</h2> <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Judo <p><strong>Event:</strong> Women's -63kg <p><strong>Medal:</strong> Bronze <p>Catherine picked up Canada's second-ever judo medal by defeating Venezuela's <Strong>Anriqueli Barrios</strong> with a waza-ari. That's a move that involves throwing your opponent. <p>Congrats! <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Women's softball</h2> <p><strong>Medal:</strong> Bronze <p>Canada's win over Mexico in the bronze medal game was historic, giving us our very first Olympic softball medal! It was a thrilling contest that ended in a 3-2 win for Canada, pitched by <strong>Sara Groenewegen</strong>, who survived Legionnaire's disease after contracting it three years ago and being given just three per cent chance of survival. <p>Congrats, ladies! <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Kylie Masse</h2> <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Swimming <p><strong>Event:</strong> Women's 100-metre backstroke <p><strong>Medal:</strong> Silver <p>Windsor, Ont.-born Kylie swam her way to her second Olympic medal, coming in second in a thrilling race. She won bronze in the same event at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. <p>Congrats! <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Jessica Klimkait</h2> <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Judo <p><strong>Event:</strong> Women's -57kg <p><strong>Medal:</strong> Bronze <p>Windsor, Ont.-born Jessica picked up her first ever Olympic medal – and Canada's first ever judo Olympic medal, too! The 24-year-old battled through her match against Slovenia's <strong>Kaja Kajzer</strong< thanks to using waza-ari, an action where an opponent is thrown. It's the second-highest score a judo fighter can achieve. <p>Jessica is also the current world champion in the -57kg women's judo event, having won gold this year in Budapest. <p>Congrats! <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Maggie Mac Neil</h2> <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Swimming <p><strong>Event:</strong> Women's 100-metre butterfly <p><strong>Medal:</strong> Gold <p>Canada's first gold – and Maggie's second Olympic medal – came on July 26, when the current women's 100-metre butterfly world champion finished first in a blistering race that saw her touch the wall in complete disbelief. <p>Despite her huge international success and as a member of the University of Michigan's swimming team, the 21-year-old was seen staring at the screen with her mouth wide open while still in the pool and covering her mouth in shock as she left the event. <p>"I heard my name called when I touched the wall, so I thought I had done something well," she told CBC Sports later in the day before being awarded her gold medal. Her funny remark was a reference to how difficult it is to hear anything underwater – swimmers also are often completely focussed on their own performance and don't necessarily have time to look around and see who might be ahead of them or if they're winning. <p>Congrats to Maggie! <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu</h2> <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Diving <p><strong>Event: Women's 3-metre springboard synchronized <p><strong>Medal:</strong> Silver <p>Jennifer missed the podium at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 after winning bronze with <strong>Émilie Heymans</strong> in the same event in 2012. The silver she and Melissa captured on July 25 is her second Olympic medal to date and Melissa's first. <p>Jennifer has a long history of international success, having won silver in various 3-metre diving events at the world championships from 2011 to 2019 and taking gold in the 3-metre synchronized event in 2019. <p>Jennifer and Melissa were pictured hugging and covering their mouths in disbelief when they emerged from the water and realized they'd won silver. <p>Congrats! <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Penny Oleksiak, Rebecca Smith, Maggie Mac Neil and Kayla Sanchez</h2> <p><strong>Sport:</strong> Swimming <p><strong>Event:</strong> Women's 4x100-metre freestyle relay <p><strong>Medal:</strong> Silver <p>Canada's first medal at Tokyo came early, with <strong><a href=/tags/0/penny-oleksiak>Penny Oleksiak</a></strong>, <strong>Rebecca Smith</strong>, <strong>Maggie Mac Neil</strong> and <strong>Kayla Sanchez</strong> finishing second, which is amazing in itself, but also an improvement on their bronze medal finish at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. <p>The squad features some of the greatest female swimmers in the world right now, including Penny – who was on the 4x100-metre freestyle relay team that struck bronze in Rio – and Maggie, who helped power Canada to bronze at the 2019 world championships in the same event. <p>This was 21-year-old Penny's fifth Olympic medal and the first for Rebecca, Maggie and Kayla, who were thrilled to touch the wall second and put Canada on the podium first in Tokyo. <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
