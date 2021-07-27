Olympic glory! Canadians who have won medals in Tokyo so far

Event: Women's 3-metre springboard synchronized
Medal: Silver
Jennifer missed the podium at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 after winning bronze with Émilie Heymans in the same event in 2012. The silver she and Melissa captured on July 25 is her second Olympic medal to date and Melissa's first.
Jennifer has a long history of international success, having won silver in various 3-metre diving events at the world championships from 2011 to 2019 and taking gold in the 3-metre synchronized event in 2019.
Jennifer and Melissa were pictured hugging and covering their mouths in disbelief when they emerged from the water and realized they'd won silver.
Congrats!
Photos: © Getty Images