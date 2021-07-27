Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana biopic 'Spencer' to screen at 2021 Venice Film Festival By Heather Cichowski

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana biopic Spencer, is going to show at the 2021 Venice Film Festival! The lineup for the forthcoming film festival was announced earlier this week, and it features the highly anticipated film about the late People's Princess.

Spencer is directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, and it is focused on the breakdown of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles over a three-day period in the early '90s, during one of her final holidays at Sandringham. Jack Farthing plays the Prince of Wales and Sally Hawkins and Timothy Spall are in the cast.

In January, the first photo of Kristen in Spencer was released followed by a second one in March. Royals fans were blown away at the 31-year-old's transformation into Diana.

MORE: See Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in a new photo released from 'Spencer'

The Venice Film Festival is set to take a similar approach to the recent Cannes Film Festival, with a number of in-person events, provided it is safe to do so given the coronavirus pandemic. And it will have a comparable format to the 2020 Venice Film Festival, which was one of the first major events following COVID-19 lockdown.

Other films to look forward to in the Venice line-up include Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers starring Penelope Cruz, which will be the festival's opening gala screening, as well as Denis Villeneuve's Dune starring Timothée Chalamet and The Lost Daughter, which is Maggie Gyllenhaal's feature directorial debut and stars Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

With Spencer screening at this year's Venice Film Festival, it is possible that it would also show at the Toronto International Film Festival. TIFF 2021 has shared a preview of films in it's upcoming line-up but more are still to be announced, including on July 28.