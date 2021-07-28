Matt Damon jokes about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance: 'I hate true love. It sucks.’ By Heather Cichowski

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship understandably has many people very interested, since they've rekindled their romance nearly 20 years after they were first an item.

Fans of the stars – and journalists – are also keen to hear any insight from the celebrity couple's friends, including Matt Damon. The Stillwater actor made a joke about the Bennifer 2021 romance while appearing virtually on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

"I know you're very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez," said the host. "I know you love getting asked about that."

"Right. But how else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy?" joked Matt as he giggled. "Like, I hate true love. It sucks."

He quipped, "I wish them nothing, but, you know, hardship.”

In May, Matt coyly opened up about the Bennifer romance reports swirling at the time after it was believed the pair vacationed together in Montana that month.

During a virtual appearance on the Today show to promote his new film Stillwater, he joked about "just hearing the rumours" surrounding Ben and J.Lo at that very moment.

"I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It's the first time I heard about it," Matt began.

“I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.” -Matt Damon on speculation that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their relationship pic.twitter.com/GPbmZX9fQT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 11, 2021

"I just heard, you guys," the actor explained to hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

"It's a fascinating story," Matt continued. "I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."