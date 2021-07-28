Penny Oleksiak becomes Canada's most decorated Summer Olympian after winning bronze in Tokyo By Zach Harper

Penny Oleksiak is just 21 years old, lightning fast in the pool and is now Canada's most decorated Summer Olympian.

On July 28, the Toronto-born athlete won bronze in the 200-metre freestyle event at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, bringing her all-time tally of Olympic medals to six. She stunned with a time of one minute, 54.7 seconds, which is a personal best for her in that event.

"I just love the Olympics," she told CBC Sports after her latest incredible achievement. "I think they're so fun and I think knowing the whole world is watching is super crazy. I'm not done yet, so I hope there's more coming."

Other Olympians and stars were quick to congratulate Penny on her remarkable race.

Tessa Virtue excitedly retweeted Team Canada's announcement that Penny had made Olympic history by saying Penny was the greatest of all time, using three goat emojis.

"As she said after her bronze medal swim: she isn't finished yet!" tweeted Liberal MP Adam Van Koeverden, who is a four-time Olympic medalist in sprint kayaking.

Penny Oleksiak, just racking the up!! ♀️雷



As she said after her bronze medal swim: she isn’t finished yet!



Congrats Penny, you’re a star! #TeamCanadahttps://t.co/vQKPOqEBkd — Adam van Koeverden (@vankayak) July 28, 2021

"This girl is on fire!" two-time world champion hurdler Perdita Felicien tweeted.

This girl is on fire! Now 6 Olympic medals to her name. In great company & more swimming left in Tokyo.  Congrats @OleksiakPenny! https://t.co/NIjg1klwtj — Perdita Felicien (@perditafelicien) July 28, 2021

"6 medals. She's 21. She's Canada's powerhouse," ET Canada's Sangita Patel tweeted, sharing a photo of her and Penny together.

Penny's six medals throughout her Olympic career tie her with Clara Hughes and Cindy Klassen. Clara won two Olympic bronze medals at Atlanta in 1996 and four Olympic speed skating medals from 2002 to 2010 at various Winter Olympics, while Cindy captured six speed skating medals at Olympics in 2002 and 2006.

Penny had already thrilled Canadians when she helped power the women's 4x100-metre freestyle relay team to a silver medal on the opening day of competition in the swimming events in Tokyo. Penny, who was already winning medals in various events at age 14, anchored the 4x100-metre race, edging out the United States' Simone Manuel to touch the wall less than a second ahead of her, giving Canada its first medal in Tokyo.

In addition to her two medals in Tokyo, Penny won a whopping four in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She picked up a gold in the 100-metre freestyle event – tieing with Simone – a silver in the 100-metre butterfly and two bronzes in the 4x100-metre freestyle and 4x200-metre freestyle relays. She was just 16 years old at the time.

Penny has three more opportunities to add to her medal haul and become the most decorated Olympian in Canadian history. We could still see her on the podium in the 100-metre freestyle event, the 4x100-metre medley relay and the 4x200-metre freestyle relay.

Good luck, Penny! We're so proud of you!