Tom Daley takes fans inside Tokyo's Olympic Village with a special video tour By Heather Cichowski

If you have been watching the Tokyo Summer Olympics (and have been seeing Canadian's incredible athletes earn medals), you might be wondering what it's like for the athletes in the Olympic Village when they're not training or competing. Gold medallist Tom Daley offered a behind-the-scenes tour of life in the Tokyo Olympic Village on his YouTube channel.

The Team GB diver gave his followers insight on all aspects of the Olympic Village from the Team GB apartments to the dining hall to how everyone is able to get around. He even shared where the laundry facilities are – they're in the basement of the apartment building!

Tom is sharing his apartment with six male divers, including Matty Lee and Noah Williams. They have a lovely view of the bay from their accommodations and can even see the Olympic Rings.

Outside, he showed the apartment blocks of all the athletes from around the world and how many of them have flags and banners to signify where they are from.

Tom discussed how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the Olympic Village and the precautions they're taking to keep everyone safe from COVID-19. For example, masks are mandatory and there are areas where they take temperature readings. In the dining hall, there are clear dividers between every seat and the diners have to eat with plastic gloves on.

In certain areas, such as the pools, there are no video recordings allowed, so Tom wasn't able to show them, but the 27-year-old did provide plenty of insight on how the Olympic Village is truly like a self-contained village and the athletes, volunteers and staff don't need to venture out of it. There's an international section with shops, including an ATM, phone store, a Tokyo 2020 Olympic store and a post office. There is even a hair salon!

A number of athletes in Tokyo have been sharing behind-the-scenes looks at the Olympic Village. Australian swimmer Emma Seebohm posted a video of some of the highlights of the Olympic Village, including the popular self-driving cars.

In keeping with tradition, former Olympians Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir gave video tours of their hotel rooms in Tokyo. They're in town to work as broadcasters for the 2020 Olympics. The pair also gave their followers a preview of their rooms at 2016 Rio.