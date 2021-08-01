Penny Oleksiak becomes Canada's most decorated Olympian after relay team's bronze in Tokyo By Zach Harper

No other Canadian has won more medals than 21-year-old Penny Oleksiak.

On Aug. 1, the superstar and the women's 4x100-metre medley relay team consisting of Maggie Mac Neil, Kylie Masse and Sydney Pickrem swam their way to bronze, giving Penny her seventh Olympic medal over two Games.

"This is only the beginning for Team Canada and swimming," a very humble Penny told CBC Sports, also saying she was glad she was able to celebrate this achievement as part of a team instead of alone. "We were young [at Rio de Janeiro] in 2016 and we're still young and going to hit our peak soon."

In just a few years, Canada has become nothing short of a swimming powerhouse, partly thanks to Penny. This was her third medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She kicked it all off in style with a silver medal in the women's 4x100-metre freestyle relay with Maggie, Rebecca Smith and Kayla Sanchez. That was Canada's first medal at these Games. She also claimed bronze in the 200-metre freestyle earlier this week, making her the most decorated Canadian Summer Olympian of all time. And now, she's the most decorated Olympian of all time.

In addition to her hardware captured this time around, Penny stunned Canadians – and the world – by winning a whopping four medals in Rio, including gold in the 100-metre freestyle, a silver in the 100-metre butterfly and two relay bronzes. She was just 16 years old at the time.

The 4x100-metre medley relay team's bronze on Aug. 1 was Kylie's third medal in Tokyo, having picked up silver 100-metre and 200-metre backstroke. It was also the third medal for Maggie, who also won gold in the women's 100-metre butterfly. Six of Canada's 14 medals in Tokyo have been won in the pool.

"When we take a step back and look at what [Penny] has accomplished, it's insane," Kylie told CBC Sports. "She's a legend. We're really happy for her."

Congrats to Penny and all Canada's Olympians in Tokyo!