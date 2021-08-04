Ryan Reynolds jokes about going 'Instagram official' with wife Blake Lively at 'Free Guy' premiere By Heather Cichowski

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share three children together and have been married since 2012, but the actor couldn't resist the opportunity to crack a joke about finally going "Instagram official" with his wife as they stepped out to the Free Guy premiere on Aug. 3.

The couple was there to support Ryan's latest film, which is a comedy-action movie that also features Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Joe Keery. It is due out on Aug. 13.

Ryan and Blake looked so happy and in love as they posed on the red carpet at Free Guy's New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater. He was dressed sharply in a Brunello Cucinelli suit and she wowed in a glittering pink Prabal Gurung cutout gown, Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Christian Louboutin heels.

"What a huge night for #FreeGuy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we're Instagram official. I know how important that was to her," Ryan wisecracked on Instagram next to a photo of he and Blake at the premiere.

The celebrity couple's A-list friend Gigi Hadid couldn't resist getting in on the joke. "Ahhhh finally…! I thought you’d already used up all your 'premiere appearances' in The Contract," the model wrote in the comments with a diamond ring emoji at the end.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively get their COVID-19 vaccines and can't resist making jokes

Blake and Ryan love to make jokes on social media as well as tease each other. The mom of three also used the Free Guy New York premiere to play around on Instagram Stories, calling it her "prom night 2021." In the credits for the evening, she listed Ryan as her date!

In addition to his "Instagram official" quip, Ryan shared a hilarious video to his YouTube channel in relation to the upcoming release of Free Guy. The short clip entitled "Next Level Reynolds" introduces us to one of his characters in the film, Dude.

The hilarious bit shows a very muscular and blonde Ryan talking about said growth as well as his part in Free Guy.

"2021 has been a real growth year for me – mentally, emotionally and hormonally," the 44-year-old joked in the description.

"Sure, I don't fit into the Deadpool suit anymore, but life is about growth," Ryan explained.

We can't wait to see the film!