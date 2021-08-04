Andre De Grasse wins gold in the men's 200-metres, sealing his place among Canadian Olympic legends By Zach Harper

With his blazing finish to capture gold in the men's 200-metre sprint on Aug. 4, Andre De Grasse now has the full spectrum of Olympic medals.

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont. set a Canadian record by finishing with a time of 19.62 in Tokyo, capturing gold and sealing his place among our country's Olympic legends.

This is Andre's fifth Olympic medal to date. He had already captured his second consecutive bronze in the men's 100-metre sprint this week, having picked up the same medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He also claimed silver in the men's 200-metre event in Rio, along with a bronze in the men's 4x100-metre relay that same year.

"I'm just so proud. I'm so proud of myself," he said at a press conference, dedicating his medal to his partner Nia Ali, their daughter Yuri, his newborn baby son and stepson Titus. They were all cheering him on at home on as he won. "This is for them."

After crossing the finish line, Andre wrapped himself in the Canadian flag, took off his shoes, kissed them and lay down on the track, basking in his incredible achievement.

"It was tough. I trained for this. Six days a week, two times a day before I get my kids," he told CBC Sports.

Canadian Olympic legend Donovan Bailey, who set a world record when he won gold in the men's 100-metre sprint in Atlanta in 1996, was quick to congratulate Andre.

Watching Andre winning Gold.

Welcome to the club!!!#champions 磊 pic.twitter.com/QEDSS2qhRY — Donovan Bailey (@donovanbailey) August 4, 2021

"Watching Andre winning Gold," he tweeted, sharing a photo of him looking at Andre on the screen at the CBC Olympic broadcasting centre. "Welcome to the club!!!"

"GOLD!!!" Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, sharing a video of Andre's win that was originally tweeted by Team Canada. "Congratulations, @De6rasse."

Congrats, Andre! We're so proud of you!