Olympian Tessa Virtue collaborates with BonLook on glasses named after her grandmother By Heather Cichowski

With the Tokyo Olympics in full swing and Canada celebrating a number of history-making medal wins, it couldn't be a better time for BonLook to celebrate another beloved Canadian Olympian, Tessa Virtue! The prescription eyewear and sunglasses specialist and professional ice dancer have teamed up again on a gorgeous collection.

Tessa and BonLook's latest collaboration launched on BonLook's website on Aug. 4 as well as in the brand's retail locations in Canada. The line features an all-new Eleanor frame (from $149), which was named after the athlete's grandmother!

"Our collaboration with Canadian athlete and figure skater @tessavirtue17 is back with a new frame offered in three colourways: the Eleanor," BonLook announced on Instagram on Aug. 4.

The message continued, "Strike the perfect balance between everyday look and fashion-forward statement with this design you’re sure to love.⁠"

The limited-edition collection is inspired by Tessa's personal style, which she describes as "classic with an edge" as well as her journey as an award-winning athlete! The Eleanor style is available in three colours: Sand, Fog and Leopard. Buyers can pick from three different sizes (S, M, L) as well as eyeglasses and sunglasses.

Additionally, they can be purchased in single vision lenses, multifocus lenses and without a Rx prescription.

MORE: 'I have a vision of building something from the ground up': Tessa Virtue shares her goals and aspirations for the future

"Inspired by expressing our individuality whilst promoting a connected community/nation, the Eleanor frames are elevated, chic, and incredibly versatile. They're named after my grandmother, who always empowered others to be their best and never shied away from a challenge (or a fashion risk!). Collaborating with BonLook once again was a true privilege!” Tessa said in a press release.

The 32-year-old showcased the Eleanor frames in the different colourways on her Instagram.

They look great!