Olympian Tessa Virtue collaborates with BonLook on glasses named after her grandmother

By Heather Cichowski

With the Tokyo Olympics in full swing and Canada celebrating a number of history-making medal wins, it couldn't be a better time for BonLook to celebrate another beloved Canadian Olympian, Tessa Virtue! The prescription eyewear and sunglasses specialist and professional ice dancer have teamed up again on a gorgeous collection.

The Eleanor glasses in leopard! Photo: © BonLook

Tessa and BonLook's latest collaboration launched on BonLook's website on Aug. 4 as well as in the brand's retail locations in Canada. The line features an all-new Eleanor frame (from $149), which was named after the athlete's grandmother!

"Our collaboration with Canadian athlete and figure skater @tessavirtue17 is back with a new frame offered in three colourways: the Eleanor," BonLook announced on Instagram on Aug. 4.

The message continued, "Strike the perfect balance between everyday look and fashion-forward statement with this design you’re sure to love.⁠"

Tessa shows off the cool Sand colour. Photo: © BonLook

The limited-edition collection is inspired by Tessa's personal style, which she describes as "classic with an edge" as well as her journey as an award-winning athlete! The Eleanor style is available in three colours: Sand, Fog and Leopard. Buyers can pick from three different sizes (S, M, L) as well as eyeglasses and sunglasses.

They are also available in sunglasses! Photo: © BonLook

Additionally, they can be purchased in single vision lenses, multifocus lenses and without a Rx prescription.

MORE: 'I have a vision of building something from the ground up': Tessa Virtue shares her goals and aspirations for the future

"Inspired by expressing our individuality whilst promoting a connected community/nation, the Eleanor frames are elevated, chic, and incredibly versatile. They're named after my grandmother, who always empowered others to be their best and never shied away from a challenge (or a fashion risk!). Collaborating with BonLook once again was a true privilege!” Tessa said in a press release.

The 32-year-old showcased the Eleanor frames in the different colourways on her Instagram.

They look great!

