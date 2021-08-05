All 2021 Met Gala attendees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 By Heather Cichowski

The 2021 Met Gala is drawing near, as fashion's biggest night gears up for a celebration on Sept. 13. And the event is already taking measures to ensure everyone stays safe in light of the coronavirus pandemic. This includes mandatory masks indoors and vaccinations for everyone there.

“Currently, all attendees at the Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking," a spokesperson for the Met told The Daily Beast on Aug. 3.

"We will update these guidelines as needed."

The news came after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio strongly encouraged fully vaccinated patrons who are indoors at restaurants, entertainment facilities and in fitness centres to wear masks to keep everyone safe against COVID-19 as the Delta variant puts a strain on many parts of the world, including the United States. New York City also plans to introduce a "vaccine passport" of sorts, requiring proof of at least coronavirus vaccination shot for activities such as indoor dining.





The Met Gala typically takes place on the first Monday in May, but it has been pushed back this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Met Gala was also postponed indefinitely last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was meant to have happened on May 4, 2020 and the theme would have been "About Time: Fashion and Duration."

In April, it was announced that fashion's biggest night would return on the second Monday in September, with a smaller event – provided it is safe and restrictions allow it to happen. The theme of this year's event is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

A second part of the event entitled In America: An Anthology of Fashion will see a return to the traditional first Monday in May date, with it happening on May 5, 2022.

The Met Galas will correspond to the release of the shows at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will open on Sept. 18, 2021 and In America: An Anthology of Fashion will start on May 5, 2022. Both shows will run until Sept. 5, 2022.

This week, it was also announced that the 2021 Met Gala menu will be plant-based. It is the first time in its history the Met Gala will feature a sustainable plant-based menu, and it will be curated by 10 up-and-coming NYC chefs.

Many events have been forced to adapt due to the threat of the coronavirus. The Cannes Film Festival was able to take place in 2021 with precautions against COVID-19, including wearing masks during indoor screenings and for galas.

Similarly, the 2021 awards season showcased smaller red carpets with social distancing measures, or virtual attendees. We saw these modified circumstances at the Grammys, SAG Awards, BAFTAs and Oscars.