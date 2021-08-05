Ryan Reynolds opens up about his daughters, including the sweet nickname he has for Inez By Heather Cichowski

Ryan Reynolds is always there to entertain us with hilarious zingers and skits. But we don't often hear much about his and Blake Lively's family.

The couple share three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, and work to give them as normal a life as possible out of the public eye. So, it was a treat to hear the actor open up about his daughters on Good Morning America as he promoted his new film, Free Guy, this week.

Speaking to GMA anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and T. J. Holmes on Aug. 4, Ryan spoke about how his older daughters are getting to an age where they are starting to realize their parents are in the entertainment industry and can be seen on TV and the big screen.

"I think pancakes win," the Vancouver native responded after T.J. asked whether the girls were more impressed with him being famous or by him cooking pancakes.

Today was really like the first day where they were like, 'Wait, you're going to be on TV today?'

"I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going on Good Morning America.'"

The girls hilariously responded, "What's good about it?"

''Can you say hi to me?" Ryan continued the story about their request. "I said, 'Sure, I'll say hi to you guys,' but they wanted me to pull my ear to say hello and Nezzy, my younger daughter, wanted me to rub my sleeve."

After revealing the adorable nickname he calls daughter Inez, Ryan explained why it might not be the best idea to make all the gestures during his GMA interview.



"It's Robin Roberts," he told the kids. "Is she going to be stealing second base? We're supposed to be saying hello."

The 44-year-old then looked at the camera and gave a big hello to all of his daughters and asked how they were.

During the funny interview, Ryan also discussed how he and Blake recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary of their first date – although the actor pointed out how they technically "rounded up."

"We're not quite at 10 years, but we rounded up, which we're going to do," the Deadpool star explained, saying how he and Blake went back to the place they had their first date in Boston, where he is currently working.

"Because in Hollywood years, that's like 108 years we've been together," he quipped.

This week, he also made a crack about going "Instagram official" with the actress!

Another adorable moment with the couple's daughters involved their good friend Taylor Swift and how many people found out the moniker of Blake and Ryan's youngest.

When the singer won Album of the Year for Folklore at the 2021 Grammys, she thanked Blake and Ryan's children. Folklore's track "Betty" is named after Ryan and Blake's youngest daughter – and the song was the way many fans learned the little girl's name.

"I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write," Taylor said in her acceptance speech, after saying the first person she shared new tracks with was boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

On Folklore's one-year anniversary, Taylor thanked Betty, Inez and James on Instagram, among others.

"Happy 1 year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine, and the lives we all created around them," the 31-year-old penned. "Happy Anniversary, folklore."