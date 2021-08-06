Ryan Reynolds reveals he and Blake Lively surprised their daughters that Taylor Swift used their names in her song By Heather Cichowski

One of the biggest surprises of Taylor Swift's Folklore album was finding out that the singer paid tribute to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's daughters, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1 on the song "Betty." It turns out it was a surprise for the girls, too.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM with Jess Cagle, the actor was asked about how the special tribute on Folklore came to be and if the girls were aware of it.

“The names are the names of our kids," Ryan explained of Taylor's track "Betty."

He continued, "We trust her implicitly. She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. But I mean, what an honour.”

“We surprised them with it," Ryan went on. “They didn’t know. They had no idea."

"We don’t tell them anything," he quipped. "We find they’re most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information.”

The Vancouver native admitted that having the girls featured on Taylor's album is still a bit surreal for he and Blake.

“We thought it was pretty... amazing," the Deadpool star stated. "We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking ‘I can’t believe that happened.'”

The track "Betty" was how a lot of fans found out the name of Ryan and Blake's youngest daughter. It was one of the biggest Easter eggs of Folklore when the album dropped and it was later confirmed that Betty, Inez and James in the album were references to Blake and Ryan's family.

This is the second time the actor opened up about his daughters while promoting Free Guy this week. When he appeared on Good Morning America on Aug. 4, Ryan revealed how his elder daughters are getting to an age where they're starting to realize he and Blake are famous.

"Today was really like the first day where they were like, 'Wait, you're going to be on TV today?'" he explained.

The dad of three went on, "I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going on Good Morning America.'"

The girls hilariously responded, "What's good about it?"

During the interview, Ryan also revealed the sweet nickname he has for his middle daughter, Inez. He called her Nezzy.

Taylor recently gave another shout-out to Betty, Inez and James in honour of Folklore's one-year anniversary. The album was released on July 24, 2020.

To celebrate the album's milestone, the singer penned on Instagram, "Happy 1 year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine, and the lives we all created around them. Happy Anniversary, folklore."