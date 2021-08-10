Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis and thanks family and friends for support By Heather Cichowski

Christina Applegate has revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months ago.

The 49-year-old shared the emotional news on Aug. 10 on Twitter and called it "a strange journey." Multiple sclerosis, or MS for short, is a lifelong condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, potentially leading to a number of conditions such as balance issues, vision problems and difficulty with arm and leg movement, according to the National Health Service.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," Christina tweeted.

"It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going..."

The Emmy-winning actress injected some humour into her announcement adding that the road keeps going unless someone blocks it.

She ended her message with a quote from one of her friends who has multiple sclerosis.

"As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action.' And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

The Anchorman actress' news was met with an outpouring of support and kind words from friends and fans.

"I don't know a stronger, braver and more courageous person than ⁦@1capplegate ⁩ - she will not be defined by this diagnosis and she will overcome any obstacle thrown her way," wrote Josh Gad on Twitter. "Asking everyone to send lots of love and positivity my friend’s way."

"Sending big love and everything," wrote Christina's Dead to Me co-star Suzy Nakamura.

"You are surrounded with our love and good wishes. I hope you can feel it," penned Lisa Ann Walter.

Christina has had a number of health struggles over the last few years. She previously diagnosed with breast cancer, and went public about that in 2008. The former Married... with Children actress has since had a double mastectomy and was declared cancer-free.

In 2017, she underwent preventative surgery to lessen her risk of other cancers by having her fallopian tubes and ovaries removed. The actress revealed she has the BRCA1 gene mutation, which puts her at higher risk of developing cancer.

Other celebrities have been open about being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, including Jack Osbourne and Selma Blair.

On July 26, 2021, Selma wrote on Instagram about going public with her diagnosis. "I'm remembering the day I first spoke publicly about my MS," the actress penned. "Floored by the kindness of people I didn’t know well or at all, I sought to steady myself, as I do, through books."

Christina and Selma starred together in 2002's The Sweetest Thing with Cameron Diaz.

We're thinking of Christina during this time and sending her our best.