Katie Thurston gets engaged to a Canadian on 'The Bachelorette' By Heather Cichowski

Katie Thurston is engaged!

On the season finale of The Bachelorette, the 30-year-old bank manager chose Blake Moynes!

In the final rose ceremony of season 17, it was down to Blake and Justin Glaze, after Greg Grippo's shocking departure during the hometown dates on the previous episode. Michael Allio also left to be reunited with his son.

Blake, who is from Hamilton Ont., is the first Canadian to win The Bachelorette! He proposed to Katie during the season finale of the show. She accepted and gave him the final rose.

"I just had this crazy, weird intuition and feeling that we would hit if off because we’re so similar," Blake said about his blossoming romance with Katie on After the Final Rose.

"It was just wild how it all kind of spiralled out of control in the best way."

Blake and Katie have since gone Instagram official after the show aired. Katie penned a romantic birthday note to her beau on Aug. 9, which is coincidentally the same day The Bachelorette finale aired!

She shared cute photos of the couple in party hats and the birthday boy blowing out his cake in a kitchen.

"What a wild couple of months it has been. I couldn’t have done this without you. I’m so ready to leave these bubbles and start living our life!" Katie wrote in her birthday tribute.

"I couldn't ask for a better partner. You are kind, patient, understanding, and your advocacy for the planet and animals is remarkable. I'm so lucky to call you my fiancé. My best friend. My confidant. We are just two weirdos laughing our way through life together.

"Cheers to the upcoming adventures! Next stop.. CANADA!" she ended the post.

Blake also shared an adorable Instagram with Katie of the pair kissing in Los Angeles.

"Cheers to last rose & last huju," the wildlife conservationist began. Huju, or HUJU, is a "hug jump," which are commonplace on the romantic TV series. It's when two people greet each other at the start of a date and one partner runs and jumps into the other's arms.

His message continued, "poppin bottles to new beginnings with @thekatiethurston !

"So excited to start our best... life! You’re a rock. My rock. A mature, nurturing, supportive & loving partner who continues to impress me everyday," he said.

"We have an adventure called life ahead of us and I hope you know I’ll do everything I can to help, push and encourage you to make the most of every little bit of it!"

He also confirmed the nickname he has for his partner.

"I love you buggy," he ended the note. "Ya, that’s my nick name for her. Buggy."

Congrats to Katie and Blake!