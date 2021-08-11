'Sex and the City' reboot 'And Just Like That' shares behind-the-scenes photo of Sarah Jessica Parker's incredible shoe collection By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

When it was announced Sex and the City was coming back to TV thanks to HBO Max, one of the biggest questions was "What will the cast wear in 2021?" More to the point, "What shoes will they be wearing?"

Thanks to a behind-the-scenes look from the newly launched And Just Like That... costume department Instagram, SATC fans are getting many answers.

Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, who are behind @andjustlikethatcostumes, recently shared an insider peek of a fitting with Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw. The amazing photo is a shoe lover's dream because it captures a wide array of stunning footwear scattered across a multicoloured rug.

"AND….Hurricane Carrie blew through for a late night fitting for episode 4," the post from Aug. 10 was captioned.

Naturally, there were a number of breathtaking heels in an array of colours and finishes, including options from Saint Laurent, Prada, Dior, Celine, vintage Yves Saint Laurent and Manolo Blahnik, of course! Furthermore, there were wedges and two pairs of tall boots.

It was the boots that Sarah Jessica couldn't resist commenting on. "It was one for the books!!!! X," the actress remarked about the shoe fitting.

She added, "Ding boots! X"

Many fans are very excited to see what pair(s) of shoes will make it into the series since a fitting helps narrow down what looks a character will wear.

PHOTOS: All the memorable looks from 'Sex and the City'



In addition to the behind-the-scenes snap from SJP's fitting, Sex and the City fans have seen previews of some of Carrie's looks, as well as Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, thanks to photos during filming. (Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be involved in this instalment.)

Fans have been thrilled to see the characters' modern style as photos of SJP, Cynthia and Kristin have been shared since the show starting filming in New York City in July.

The And Just Like That... follow-up takes place over 10 episodes, and will see the trio dealing with life in their 50s. SJP, Cynthia and Kristin are serving as executive producers.

New episodes of Sex and the City have not been seen for nearly two decades. The original HBO show was based on the book by Candace Bushnell, and the original series aired on HBO from 1999 to 2004. Two feature films, in 2008 and 2010, followed.

We can't wait for the series to drop!