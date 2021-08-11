Dan Levy thanks 'extremely generous' fans for donating $50K to University of Alberta's Indigenous Canada course on his birthday By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Dan Levy had a truly incredible birthday when he found out that fans donated a total of $50,000 to the University of Alberta's Indigenous Canada course in celebration of the Schitt's Creek star's 38th birthday on Aug. 9.

After hearing the news, Dan took to social media with a heartfelt message in which he thanked the "extremely generous" fans who helped support the course.

"Hi everybody, today is my birthday, and I would never normally brag about something like that," the actor started. "But, a group of people on the internet raised over $50,000 for the Faculty of Native Studies on my behalf and I felt absolutely compelled to come here and say thank you so much.

"Thank you for making my day. Thank you for doing such a good thing. Thanks to everybody who donated and the wonderful people who organized the fundraiser for my birthday.

"And I don't tend to celebrate my birthday so thank you all so much. There is good on the internet. Who knew? Thanks."

The Toronto native signed off his message by blowing a kiss to the camera.

The Crowdfunding fundraiser has raised more than $53,000 in support of the faculty as of this writing.

"This is a cause dear to Dan's heart, and along with him, many learners took the 12-week Indigenous Canada course, and found the modules and discussions to be meaningful, insightful and transformational," their message read.

"In raising money for the Faculty of Native Studies, they can continue to engage with Indigenous communities and offer the Indigenous Canada course and future courses, and carry out vital research and teaching in collaboration with communities, centring Indigenous knowledges."

Dan previously called the University of Alberta's course "transformational" when he took it last year. The free 12-lesson online class "explores key issues facing Indigenous peoples today from a historical and critical perspective highlighting national and local Indigenous-settler relations." It is taught by Dr. Tracy Bear and Dr. Paul Gareau.

After taking the course, the actor encouraged fans to donate to the faculty, promising he would match all contributions up to a maximum of $25,000. The University of Alberta has the only Indigenous studies faculty in North America. There are other post-secondary institutions that have schools of Indigenous studies, but U of A's is the only dedicated faculty.

I have spent the past 13 weeks taking the Indigenous Studies course through the faculty of @UANativeStudies at U of A. The weekly discussions we had were nothing short of transformational. Help me support the faculty by donating here: https://t.co/yCInZbwqeFpic.twitter.com/VXACgYfnW3 — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 15, 2020

In 2019, a group of Dan's fans helped organize another special donation for his birthday that year. The group encouraged people to donate to LGBT Youth Line and they raised over $20,000 towards the cause.

The birthday boy also thanked fans in a social media video following that amazing donation. When he posted his message over 500 people had donated a total of $18,000.

"You are changing lives, you are saving lives and you are helping young people in crisis," the writer said in his heartfelt address at the time.

"This was a birthday present I could have never imagined and it will go down as one of the greatest gifts I have ever been given, and I can’t thank you enough for your empathy and your generosity, and to have donated on behalf of my birthday is incredibly humbling,” he revealed.

Happy birthday, Dan!