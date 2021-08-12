Selma Blair sends Christina Applegate her support after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis: 'Loving you always' By Heather Cichowski

Earlier this week, Christina Applegate revealed she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. After the actress went public with the news on Twitter on Aug. 10, she received an outpouring of support from friends and fans. Selma Blair, who also has MS and been public about it for several years, reached out to Christina.

"Loving you always," Selma replied to Christina's tweet in which the 49-year-old shared her news with fans. "Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love."

To which the former Anchorman actress responded, "I love our two weirdos. They are so fun."

I love our two weirdos. They are so fun. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 11, 2021

Christina and Selma have a long history together. Both actresses appeared in 2002's The Sweetest Thing alongside Cameron Diaz. Selma has a 10-year-old son, Arthur Saint Bleick, and Christina has an 11-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, and they are both friends.

According to the National Health Service, multiple sclerosis is a lifelong condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, potentially leading to various conditions such as vision problems, balance issues and difficulty with arm and leg movement.

MORE: Kathy Griffin has successful surgery after revealing lung cancer diagnosis

Josh Gad also penned an encouraging message to Christina on Twitter.

"I don't know a stronger, braver and more courageous person than ⁦@1capplegate ⁩ - she will not be defined by this diagnosis and she will overcome any obstacle thrown her way," he wrote.

"Asking everyone to send lots of love and positivity my friend’s way."

I don’t know a stronger, braver and more courageous person than ⁦ @1capplegate⁩ - she will not be defined by this diagnosis and she will overcome any obstacle thrown her way. Asking everyone to send lots of love and positivity my friend’s way  https://t.co/jFEvvjlEk6 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 10, 2021

"Sending big love and everything," tweeted Christina's Dead to Me co-star Suzy Nakamura.

Sending big love and everything ❌⭕️❤️❤️❤️ — Suzy Nakamura (@SuzyNakamura) August 10, 2021

Selma revealed her MS diagnosis in 2018 and has been very open about her condition on social media. The star, who is also 49, has updated fans along the way, including when she underwent treatment and shaved her head and also revealed how she told Arthur about her diagnosis. Selma's son was seven years old at the time she found out she had multiple sclerosis.

On July 26, the Legally Blonde actress wrote on Instagram about going public with her diagnosis.

"I'm remembering the day I first spoke publicly about my MS," she penned. "Floored by the kindness of people I didn't know well or at all, I sought to steady myself, as I do, through books."

The post was in tribute to the end of Disability Pride Month (which happens in July) and the 31st anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

"I want to thank these ruthlessly bright individuals whose talent and heartfelt commandeering lead me to my own awareness," the former Cruel Intentions actress wrote. "My north stars who have given me new ways of carrying myself – literally and figuratively."