Chris Hemsworth shares the incredible cake his kids baked for him for his 38th birthday By Heather Cichowski

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his 38th birthday on Aug. 11, and he received a very special birthday cake from his three kids, India, 9, and 7-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, who he shares with wife Elsa Pataky!

They constructed a colourful birthday cake for their dad's special day, and made it complete with plenty of rainbow sprinkles, candles and what appears to be a fondant model of Chris surfing!

The Thor star showcased India, Sasha and Tristan's amazing cake on Instagram in a series of fun photos. The birthday boy also said the cake tasted as good as it looked.

"Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy," he confessed on Aug. 11. "Love you all ! Cheers."

The first photo showed Chris looking very excited as he held the cake and gestured a "hang ten" surfing sign, or shaka sign, to his three kids, who were seated around an island in the kitchen.

The second shot captured Chris smiling at the camera next to his fondant mini-me. The sculpture appeared to be in a black wetsuit and was on a white surfboard with green and blue stripes, proving his kids' attention to detail. There is even a massive wave behind the surfer model. The third snap featured Chris looking excited as his children lit some of the colourful candles. And the final image was just before the cake was cut into.

Chris's followers and celebrity friends wished the birthday boy many happy returns on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday, brotha," Dwayne Johnson said, adding two "hang ten" emojis at the end.

Drew Scott replied with a rolling on the floor laughing emoji and two raise hands emojis.

BOSS, who Chris is an ambassador for, wrote, "Giant sugary heaps of joy are our favorite. Happy Birthday, Chris!"

Elsa also posted a sweet tribute to her husband on his birthday.

"Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever," she wrote with a squinting face with tongue emoji.

"You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness."

The Madrid native also penned the same message in Spanish.

The 45-year-old shared a series of playful photos to go along with her birthday note, including one of the pair in the snow, and another romantic shot of Chris and Elsa cuddling as the sun set. There was also a sweet snap of Chris asleep surrounded by his three kids, who were resting. The tribute continued with Chris interacting with animals, including a giraffe and what appears to be a little Tasmanian devil wrapped in a towel. The final one was of Chris and Elsa smiling at the camera.

Happy birthday, Chris! We hope you had a lovely day with your family.