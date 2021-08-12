'I think visibility is key': Emma Corrin speaks about queerness for first time By Heather Cichowski

Emma Corrin has opened up about queerness and visibility in a new interview with Anna X co-star Nabhaan Rizwa and ITV's Victoria Grimes.

The Crown star shared a clip of the recorded in-person interview from the ITV News’ Granada Reports to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 10. The 25-year-old referenced the @corrinsource Instagram in her post, which states Emma uses she/they pronouns.

"First time addressing queerness and my journey on TV was scary! But visibility is key," Emma wrote, adding multiple rainbow emojis to the Instagram Story.

The dialogue continued in the clip the actress included.

"I think visibility is key with these things," she explained. "I mean, I felt it because I think my journey's been a long one and has still got a way to go.

"I think that, you know, we're so used to defining ourselves, and that's the way society works, is within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between, and I'm still not sure where that is yet."

They talked about how social media has played a part.

MORE: 'The Crown' and 'The Mandalorian' lead the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards

"When I started posting about it, obviously, it felt very sort of scary and revealing and I wasn't sure whether it was the right thing to do," the actress, who played Princess Diana, explained.

"But, the feedback I got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful. You know, it's like, great and it's something to be celebrated."

Emma first made reference on Instagram in April 2021 to her journey when she shared an image from a photoshoot of her in a wedding dress and veil.

"ur fave queer bride," the British actress captioned the post.

In July 2021, The Crown star shared photos from a portrait series of using chest binders and explained their personal significance.

"It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it," they wrote.

Her co-star Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles on The Crown, showed his support by commenting with a red heart emoji.